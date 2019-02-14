Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

Sylvan Lake’s Recreation and Culture department is planning a year full of activities for all ages by adding 25 new events.

Music, family activities, holiday events, and more winter activities are on the schedule for 2019.

While many of the events planned have been confirmed, there are still a number of event dates still to be confirmed.

Along with the expanded event lists, old favourites are set to return, some, like 1913 Days, will even have a new twist. However, there is no word yet on how these old favourites may be changing.

A few of the new events planned and confirmed by Recreation and Culture include kites, an Easter egg hunt, food and different music events.

These events will be occurring throughout the year, with many planned throughout both the winter and summer months.

Kites on Ice will be held on March 16 and is being called a celebration for the beginning of spring. The festival will be held on the ice and will include kite making and flying.

Paint the Ice! will be held on March 30. This event will celebrate the end of the curling season.

“Paint the Ice, that is just at the end of the year of our curling or arena season. The day before we take [the ice] out we’ll have artists out on the ice painting,” said Recreation and Culture Manager Sean Durkin said during a recent council meeting.

He added children will be able to paint alongside the artists as well.

Coming off the success of Trick or Treat Downtown last Halloween, the Town is planning an Easter egg hunt which will be held at participating businesses and around the downtown core.

The egg hunt will be held in time for the Easter holiday on April 20.

The Town is also planning on holding a variety of outdoor movie nights, which will utilize the new screen the Town will be purchasing. Dates for the movie nights will come at a later date.

Sylvan Lake will celebrate the end of the summer season with a good ol’ fashioned community dance with the Varsity Hall Dance on Aug. 24.

The community dance will showcase music from a broad spectrum of styles from many eras.

“The harvest dinner and new haunted house are coming this year too,” Durkin said.

The Harvest Dinner will be held in September and will be a “long table dining experience” held on the lakefront.

Sylvan Lake will turn into Christmas Town near the holiday season with sleigh rides, workshops, elves and, of course, Santa.

Mayor Sean McIntyre said he was very excited to see the new expanded event list, and with many being family-friendly, scheduled to take place.

“This is more than just something to do,” said McIntyre at the council meeting on Feb. 11, “it’s an exercise in community. When people see each other at these community events … it helps them to build a connection to their community.”

An event calendar is planned for citizens, so everyone will know when major events are planned.

