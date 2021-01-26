Sylvan Lake author pens first children’s book about COVID-19

“The Coronavirus Isn’t Scary” by Kristy Walker teaches children to take care of themselves

“The Coronavirus isn’t Scary” is a children’s story which teaches kids the best practises to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Kristy Walker said she was inspired to write a children’s book after seeing the confusion and fear the virus brought to her young nieces.

“I wanted to help them understand that if you take care of yourself, wash your hands, wear a mask, that there is nothing to be afraid of,” Walker said.

“You just have to take care of yourself.”

The picture book, which is aimed towards readers aged three to six, explains to kids that “the coronavirus isn’t scary. We just have to keep ourselves safe.”

The easy-to-follow story reminds the readers to be brave while following the advice from doctors even though it can be hard or confusing.

“I think it is a good vessel to get across to kids to look after themselves. Parents can talk to their kids about not sharing their food or why we are trying to not touch our face,” said Walker.

The 10-page children’s story is being sold on Amazon as an e-book and soon physical copies will be available.

The physical copies will also include colouring pages, which Walker says retells the story again as children fill in the pages.

“[The colouring pages] gets them more engaged and will help drive hope the story. And this way it isn’t just a one-read kind of story.”

Walker wrote the book in March during the early days of the first lockdown in Alberta. She said the book didn’t come together until later in the year, after taking time in the summer to relax.

In August she began to work with an illustrator who brought her story to life.

This is the first story Walker has ever penned. Before publishing her first book, Walker said she had thought of writing, but usually reserved her stories for her nieces.

“It was a really fun experience, I’ve always loved telling stories and coming up with rhymes,” said Walker.

Looking to the future, Walker says she would like to continue writing children’s books, and thinks she would like to write a series based on her Bernese Mountain dog, Oakley.

The ebook of “The Coronavirus Isn’t Scary” is available for purchase on amazon.ca for $9.09

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter