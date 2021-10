The Timber Wolves and Explorers, from left, Austin I, Matthew F, Brayden M, Russell R, Gabriel L, Dane N, Luke w, Huxley H, Thomas D, Zachary G, Logan I, Kayleb R, Tyler O, Masen T, Rilee B, Colby B, Baden G, George C, Liam N, Marek G, and Ella L. (Submitted photo)

Sylvan Lake’s Timberwolves, Explorers, and Otters met two days late last month to put the town’s displaced garbage back to where it belongs.

The scouts collected about seven grocery bags worth of garbage along the Sylvan Lake Greenway trail, two black garbage bags weighing 5 pounds at the Open Creek Dam, as well as from the lakeshore.

