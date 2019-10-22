Sylvan Lake brewery hosting creepy cabaret for Volunteer Central

Boo’s and Brews is hosted by Undercurrent Brewery on Oct. 25

Undercurrent Brewery and Volunteer Central have partnered together for a night of creepy fun that will have Halloween fans excited.

A creepy cabaret will be held at Undercurrent this Friday with proceeds from the event going to Volunteer Central.

Bryan McHale and Pam Snowdon came together to plan this event after the success of the Women’s Day event in the spring.

McHale says he was approached by Snowdon with the concept of creepy circus-type event to benefit Volunteer Central.

The idea came from Snowdon’s son who is involved with circus performing.

“[She] conceived this idea of freakish, circus-type acts in a Halloween setting,” McHale said.

The event will have circus type performers contorting and astounding the audience with their unique talents.

McHale and Snowdon say the acts will include contortionists, sword swallowing, stilt-walkers and more.

Included in with the ticket is two drinks, tapas throughout the evening and the freaky circus acts.

“I think there will be a guy who lays on a bed of nails and someone walks over him. The thought just makes me shudder,” said McHale.

The brewery is also crafting a specialty cocktail for the evening to fit into the theme.

“It’s going to be a really entertaining show, and a lot of fun,” said Snowdon.

Snowdon says she was impressed with the Women’s Day event and with Undercurrent commitment to the community.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewing hosts Women’s Day event

“At Volunteer Central we are always looking for community partners to help us get the word out about volunteerism and the importance of volunteering,” said Snowdon.

Snowdon continued to say she wanted to help promote Undercurrent Brewery as she likes what McHale and his wife Katherine impart on the community.

“It’s not just about brews,” said Snowdon, “they are very community minded… At one time corporate social responsibility was trend, but I think now corporate social responsibility is a way that a lot of businesses operate.”

“I think this is a really beautiful example of corporate social responsibility right here in Sylvan Lake.”

McHale says social responsibility is an important part of his business because that is the way he was taught.

When in law school, both he and his wife were taught the importance of giving back to ones community.

“Fundraising is always a real tricky challenge for us at Volunteer Central, because what we do is connect volunteers with organizations… We are mindful of how we are competing with organizations like Dress for Success… It’s walking a fine line,” said Snowdon.

McHale says he would love to raise $1,000 for Volunteer Central. The amount raised will come from a portion of ticket sales, 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets.

He hopes to sell about 50 tickets to the event, and says 60 tickets sold would be amazing.

Tickets to Boo’s and Brews are available through eventbrite.com or by contacting McHale and are sold for $35 each.

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door as well.

Boo’s and Brews will be held on Oct. 25, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and the first acts are expected to take the stage around 8 p.m.