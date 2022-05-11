Sylvan Lake Brownies wrap up season, advance to girl guides

The Sylvan Lake Brownies wrapped up the season and celebrated two years of togetherness before advancing to the Guides level on May 5.

The Brownies program runs for girls seven and eight years of age. It offers activities aiming to build everyday skills including exploring friendships, handling conflicts, using tools such as screwdrivers and hammers and basic camping skills among others.

Over five Brownies will attend the three-year Guides program for ages nine to 11. The eight scouts continuing the Brownies program for the second year will be joined by a group of five girls advancing from the Sparks category (ages five and six).

“We would like the girls to continue to do their best and be true to themselves, which is part of their promise, and to follow the path less travelled in the future,” said Brownies leader Judy Scanland.

The group navigated through the changing COVID-19 restrictions to continue offering the program while being socially distanced and outdoors during the past two years.

Scanland said the changing conditions enabled them to come up with new outdoor activities which they intend to continue.

During the 2021-2022 season, the Brownies took part in several activities ranging from creating Christmas cards for area seniors to visiting local farms and becoming aware of environmental issues.

The group held a day camp at a cabin on the lake on April 30. Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department attended the camp to familiarize the Brownies with their profession and the safety precautions around starting a fire.

“Six of the girls want to be firefighters once they grow up. That’s the influence that the firefighters had.”

The scouts also painted sit-on carpets for the campfire, talked about first-aid and went scavenger hunting and hiking.

The girls were ecstatic to do a camp after two years due to COVID-19. They had a wonderful day and did not want to go home.”

Scanland looks forward to hosting a two-night camp next season.

The Brownies season begins in September. Anyone looking to join the group can register online at www.girlguides.ca.