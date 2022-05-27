Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin and Al Azhar Shriner Darwin Durnie, accompanied by Bukz staff, face-off on the ShrinerGoals challenge. Submitted photo

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin and Al Azhar Shriner Darwin Durnie, accompanied by Bukz staff, face-off on the ShrinerGoals challenge. Submitted photo

Sylvan Lake business donates to non-profits for each goal scored during Battle of Alberta

Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake and local Girl Guides to receive a collective donation of $450

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin jumped on board with the ShrinerGoals challenge to donate $10 to local non-profits for every goal scored throughout the Battle of Alberta series.

At the end of the Oilers’ four-game winning streak on May 26, $250 were raised for the local Girl Guides with a total of 25 goals scored by the team. The Calgary Flames scored 20 goals raising $200 for the Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake.

“We chose the Rotary Club for all the work they do in our community. Secondly, we chose the NOSA which stands for No One Stands Alone. This is the highest service project of the Girl Guides, the Rangers,” Dakin said.

NOSA recently introduced project backpack offering basic supplies to youths in need. The money will go towards filling the backpacks, which will be made available at the H.J. Cody High School, NexSource Centre and Bukwildz.

The Shriners in Alberta initiated the challenge. They pledged to donate $1000 per goal to the Shriners kids hospital.

Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in game 5 to win the best-of-seven second-round series. The Oilers will move on to play the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final.

“We hope they go all the way,” Dakin said.

Previous story
PHOTO:Red Deer graduates capture lifelong memories in Sylvan Lake
Next story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Food Truck Thursdays return for the season

Just Posted

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin and Al Azhar Shriner Darwin Durnie, accompanied by Bukz staff, face-off on the ShrinerGoals challenge. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake business donates to non-profits for each goal scored during Battle of Alberta

The Launch at Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo
Nearly $100,000 in federal funding set to revitalize The Launch at Sylvan Lake

David Martel, general manager of Canyon Ski Resort, says construction of the Canyon Coaster is about half way to completion. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)
Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort gets Alberta’s first alpine coaster

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
McDavid nets OT winner as Oilers beat Flames 5-4 to reach Western Conference final