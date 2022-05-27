Sylvan Lake business donates to non-profits for each goal scored during Battle of Alberta

Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake and local Girl Guides to receive a collective donation of $450

Bukz owner Kjeryn Dakin jumped on board with the ShrinerGoals challenge to donate $10 to local non-profits for every goal scored throughout the Battle of Alberta series.

At the end of the Oilers’ four-game winning streak on May 26, $250 were raised for the local Girl Guides with a total of 25 goals scored by the team. The Calgary Flames scored 20 goals raising $200 for the Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake.

“We chose the Rotary Club for all the work they do in our community. Secondly, we chose the NOSA which stands for No One Stands Alone. This is the highest service project of the Girl Guides, the Rangers,” Dakin said.

NOSA recently introduced project backpack offering basic supplies to youths in need. The money will go towards filling the backpacks, which will be made available at the H.J. Cody High School, NexSource Centre and Bukwildz.

The Shriners in Alberta initiated the challenge. They pledged to donate $1000 per goal to the Shriners kids hospital.

Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in game 5 to win the best-of-seven second-round series. The Oilers will move on to play the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final.

“We hope they go all the way,” Dakin said.