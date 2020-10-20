Sylvan Lake business fundraising for local woman paralyzed in car accident

Haley Wile was in a serious car accident which left her paralyzed from the waist down

Sylvan Lake’s newest business is hosting a fundraiser to help a Central Alberta woman who was in a terrible accident recently.

East Coast Market and Grill is holding it’s first fundraiser, “Donations for Donairs,” on Oct. 24 with all the proceeds from donair sales being donated to Haley Wile.

Wile was in a horrific car accident which has left her paralyze from the waist down along with other numerous injuries.

Jay Scotian, known as Chef Scotian and owner of East Coast Market and Grill, credits Wile with the opening for the shop.

“She is my best friend and she pushed me to open up here in Sylvan, so all of this is because of her,” Scotian said. “O wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.”

“She is a fighter, an absolute fighter. She has supported me thorough everything, and I want to be there for her too.”

Wile, who is also a huge supporter of the oil and gas industry in Alberta, is currently in Foothills Hospital in Calgary. Scotian plans to live stream the day, so Wile can feel a part of the event and see everyone coming together to help her.

“She has been feeling really down, you know, and I just think seeing everyone coming into the shop and that they are coming in for her, it would make her feel better,” said Scotian.

The fundraiser will be held at the Sylvan Lake location, 21 Beju Industrial Dr., from 2-7 p.m.

Because Wile is a great advocate for oil and gas, United We Roll for Canada’s OP22 will also be at the store, Oct. 24 to show their support.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for a gift basket, with proceeds going to Wile for home renovation and to help cover costs for medical equipment.

Scotian says he doesn’t have a specific goal for the fundraiser to raise, as Sylvan Lake is a new location for the store and he has nothing to compare it to. He says anything raised during the day will help.

“Haley’s entire life has been changed… You know her house is going to need to be fixed up to be wheel-chair accessible for her,” said Scotian.

Scotian says he plans to hold fundraisers like this a few times each year to help and give back to the community.

Coming from a place where he has seen the impact a bit of help can have on a person or a family, Scotian says he is in a position to help.

“I grew up in the [foster] system… I came from the bad side of town you know, and if I can help someone stay out of situations like that, then I will,” Scotian said.