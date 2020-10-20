Jay “Chef” Scotian poses for a photo in his new location in Sylvan Lake. Eat Coast Market and Grill will be holding a “Donations for Donairs” fundraiser for Haley Wile on Oct. 24. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Jay “Chef” Scotian poses for a photo in his new location in Sylvan Lake. Eat Coast Market and Grill will be holding a “Donations for Donairs” fundraiser for Haley Wile on Oct. 24. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake business fundraising for local woman paralyzed in car accident

Haley Wile was in a serious car accident which left her paralyzed from the waist down

Sylvan Lake’s newest business is hosting a fundraiser to help a Central Alberta woman who was in a terrible accident recently.

East Coast Market and Grill is holding it’s first fundraiser, “Donations for Donairs,” on Oct. 24 with all the proceeds from donair sales being donated to Haley Wile.

Wile was in a horrific car accident which has left her paralyze from the waist down along with other numerous injuries.

Jay Scotian, known as Chef Scotian and owner of East Coast Market and Grill, credits Wile with the opening for the shop.

“She is my best friend and she pushed me to open up here in Sylvan, so all of this is because of her,” Scotian said. “O wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.”

“She is a fighter, an absolute fighter. She has supported me thorough everything, and I want to be there for her too.”

Wile, who is also a huge supporter of the oil and gas industry in Alberta, is currently in Foothills Hospital in Calgary. Scotian plans to live stream the day, so Wile can feel a part of the event and see everyone coming together to help her.

“She has been feeling really down, you know, and I just think seeing everyone coming into the shop and that they are coming in for her, it would make her feel better,” said Scotian.

The fundraiser will be held at the Sylvan Lake location, 21 Beju Industrial Dr., from 2-7 p.m.

Because Wile is a great advocate for oil and gas, United We Roll for Canada’s OP22 will also be at the store, Oct. 24 to show their support.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for a gift basket, with proceeds going to Wile for home renovation and to help cover costs for medical equipment.

Scotian says he doesn’t have a specific goal for the fundraiser to raise, as Sylvan Lake is a new location for the store and he has nothing to compare it to. He says anything raised during the day will help.

“Haley’s entire life has been changed… You know her house is going to need to be fixed up to be wheel-chair accessible for her,” said Scotian.

Scotian says he plans to hold fundraisers like this a few times each year to help and give back to the community.

Coming from a place where he has seen the impact a bit of help can have on a person or a family, Scotian says he is in a position to help.

“I grew up in the [foster] system… I came from the bad side of town you know, and if I can help someone stay out of situations like that, then I will,” Scotian said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Wetaskiwin Peace Officer wins provincial award; gives back to Wetaskiwin community

Just Posted

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. nbsp;Alberta is reporting it's highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 364 new infections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta confirmed 323 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Central zone active cases at 145

Jay “Chef” Scotian poses for a photo in his new location in Sylvan Lake. Eat Coast Market and Grill will be holding a “Donations for Donairs” fundraiser for Haley Wile on Oct. 24. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake business fundraising for local woman paralyzed in car accident

Haley Wile was in a serious car accident which left her paralyzed from the waist down

Brady Durkin. Photo Submitted
Young Sylvan Lake golfer places in the Top 10 in the country

Brady Durkin finished the National Championship tournament in 8th place recently

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, receive flu shot. Photo via Government of Alberta
COVID-19: One more death in central zone

Ponoka County on province’s watchlist

Many rural municipalities were concerned about a proposed reduction to their industrial revenues, but Alberta’s Municipal Affairs minister has come up with an alternative solution. (Photo contributed)
Province and rural municipalities agree on a plan to support Alberta’s energy industry

Creating new wells or pipelines would result in a three year ‘tax holiday’

Conservative member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals say Tory effort to set up COVID-19 committee will be a confidence matter

The Tories were originally proposing an ‘anticorruption’ committee

(The Canadian Press)
Alberta-raised Cree actor lands role in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

Tiger Lily is featured in Disney’s 1953 animated “Peter Pan” film

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday February 4, 2020 in Ottawa. The Alberta government is welcoming news that Ottawa has approved an expansion of the Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. gathering system in Alberta — while condemning federal delays that it says cost this summer’s construction season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta welcomes federal approval of gas pipeline expansion while criticizing delay

Pipeline division owned by Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. will now be required to restore 3,840 hectares of caribou habitat,

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and government house leader Jason Nixon chat before the speech from the throne delivered in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Alberta politicians are to return to the legislature Tuesday with a plan to discuss up to 20 new bills — many of which are focused on the province’s economic recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta legislature to resume Tuesday; focus to be on economic recovery

Opposition house leader Heather Sweet said the NDP will focus on holding Premier Jason Kenney

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

robbery
UPDATE: Suspect identified in early morning shooting

Rimbey RCMP had responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bluffton City General Store

Executive Director of Agape Kate Halas (left) receives $1000 from Sgt. Eric Christensen (right) on behalf of Agape. Photo/ Shaela Dansereau.
Former Wetaskiwin Peace Officer wins provincial award; gives back to Wetaskiwin community

Eric Christensen has won the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers Award of Excellence.

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)
Big boost for Alberta college agriculture research

The $2-million agreement to benefit Lethbridge College’s applied research team

Most Read