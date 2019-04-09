(l-r) Dan Koyich, Kelly Edgecombe, Graham Parsons, Dale Plante, Brenda Dale, Mayor Sean McIntyre, Darcy Rosie, MP Blaine Calkins and Dianne Womacks pose in front of a giant replica of the Hockeyville trophy and “Krafty” the banner at the Five Year Anniversary event on April 5. The group were all members of the committee to help Sylvan Lake claim the title in 2014. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake celebrates five years since Hockeyville

There was a Five Year Anniversary “Share the Memories” gathering at the Viewpoint Lounge on April 5

Five years ago April 5 Sylvan Lake made history when it was crowned Kraft Hockeyville 2014.

The community came together to work hard in order for the town to become Alberta’s first Hockeyville winner.

The Five Year Anniversary celebration was a “Share the Memories ‘Come and Go’ Gathering” held at the Viewpoint Lounge in the NexSource Centre.

A historical timeline video was revealed, there was a special Steve Dills tribute, as well as reflections from Graham Parsons, Mayor Sean McIntyre and MP Blaine Calkins.

The evening ended with attendees socializing and sharing cake while looking over the exact spot they all were when they found out Sylvan Lake was Kraft Hockeyville 2014.

“We’re looking back now five years after the big win and for me it still feels like yesterday and I keep trying to put my jersey away and it just won’t go away,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre to the attendees. “Like the jersey this whole thing has become a badge of pride for our community.”

McIntyre said it brought the town together at a time when it really needed to be together, referring to the collapse of the old arena in early 2014.

“I feel like I played such a small part in this, but I realize in that that it takes so many people to make something like this happen,” McIntyre said, adding at the time he knew they were doing something special, but had no idea it would make history.

“What a cool team to be a part of like this and I hope that you know that your contributions… your effort in this has made you a leader of our community, has made you a part of the pillars of our community and I want to say that on behalf of the whole town I’m grateful for every one of you,” McIntyre said to the other volunteers committee members in attendance.

Blaine Calkins said, like McIntyre, he can’t seem to put his Hockeyville jersey away either.

“A number of things happen over a lifetime, things that you do remember, things that you think you should remember, but one of the things I will always remember is standing down here on the surface of the rink when they actually announced Sylvan Lake as Kraft Hockeyville,” said Calkins. “When Gary Bettman announced it it was just like awesome.”

He reminisced on how many people volunteered and worked hard to make Kraft Hockeyville happen.

“This is an amazing community, amazing leadership and I couldn’t be more proud to have just been a small, small part of that,” Calkins said, adding Hockeyville will be something he cherishes professionally and personally.

“So many dreams have come true because of the hard work of this community,” Calkins said.

Graham Parsons capped off the walk down memory lane by sharing his memories from the marathon to Hockeyville.

“That was the greatest moment of my life when Gary Bettman said that and not too many people get the chance to remember their greatest moment ever,” said Parsons.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

MP Blaine Calkins reflects on his Hockeyville memories after the Steve Dills tribute. He said the experience is something he will always cherish, and the jersey is something he will keep forever. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Mayor Sean McIntyre reminisced on how Hockeyville brought the town together at a time when it really needed it after the old hockey arena collapsed early in 2014. McIntyre says he knew they were doing something special with Hockeyville, but didn’t know it was going to make history. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

All in attendance at the Five Year Anniversary took a moment to toast and remember Steve Dills after viewing a tribute video. Dills was on the Hockeyville committee and played a role in helping the dream become a reality. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake celebrates five years since Hockeyville

There was a Five Year Anniversary “Share the Memories” gathering at the Viewpoint Lounge on April 5

NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien wants to upgrade health care in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

The total donation came to about $30,000 on April 6

FCP candidate Chad Miller says he is the relatable choice for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Notley urges senators to put tanker ban bill ‘in the garbage’

NDP leader says bill wouldn’t stop international tanker traffic, just impede Alberta

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read