Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Last year’s Kites on Ice event has undergone a name change for this season.

The new and improved The Meltdown is set to wave good-bye to winter and celebrate the arrival of spring on March 14.

“With the weather [last year] we didn’t have kites actually flying and so … we had to change the name to due what if there isn’t wind again,” explained Kristen Shima, culture and tourism coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

At The Meltdown the Holi party is being emphasized and will be celebrated with coloured powder throwing, smoke bombs and two DJs.

“We are positioning it to be a youth focused electronic arts music festival, more of that type of event, so we wanted the colour throwing a little bit more prevalent within that,” said Shima in a phone interview.

In addition to the Holi party there will be kite surfing and kite watching, face painting, mini golf and a mobile escape room.

The walk in hot air balloon will be back at the event this year and a tethered hot air balloon will be giving rides and dropping candy.

The candy drops will be happening sporadically throughout the event, which will take place on the lake from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also at the event will be giveaways including sunglasses, face masks and ribbons.

The event is free to attend, but coloured powder packs for the Holi party will be $5 each.

“Overall it’s just going to be more of a celebration bringing in the cultural aspect of the Holi throw of colour and just a celebration for the community and also with our visitors coming to Sylvan Lake,” Shima said. “We’re amplifying it every year just making it more unique and bigger, so we’re excited to have it again this year just with a different name.”

Shima says there is a chance the coloured powder could stain clothes, so it is recommended those looking to participate wear an old white T-shirt.

If spring temperatures continue to persist and the ice is unsafe on March 14 the event will be moved to Centennial Park.

Downtown Sylvan Lake will also be home to a Leprechaun Treasure Hunt that weekend, says Shima.

Arts and culture