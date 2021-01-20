Sylvan Lake challenging locals to Lap the Lake

Locals are challenged to walk 37 km in 30 days to “lap the lake” for charity

From Jan. 18 to Feb. 16, the Town of Sylvan Lake is challenging locals to run, walk or bike the distance around the lake to help raise awareness for mental health.

That means walking 37 km in 30 days, a total on 1.2 km walked each day.

“You don’t really have to walk all over the lake; we’re just challenging you to walk 37 km in 30 days…you can walk or run, or bike wherever you feel safe doing so (and wherever legal, of course),” The Town said.

The Lap the Lake challenge strives to not only keep locals active during the cold winter months, but also fundraise for local charities.

Participants can choose to fundraise for Sylvan Lake Community Partners, Central Alberta Youth Unlimited or a charity of your choice.

The way you fundraise is up to you. You can accept donations for every kilometre completed, or accept lump sums, or even put up a small donation yourself.

“Although we suggest that participants fundraise, it’s not mandatory to participate.”

“Our Lap the Lake challenge is a great way to stay active, stay mentally strong, and start your new year off right!” The Town says.

After Feb. 16, submit your challenge results for a chance to win one of three prizes: Apple Air Pods, Bauer Senior Vapor Hockey Stick or a one year NexSource Centre Membership.

Registration is open now and locals can sign up online at sylvanlake.ca/lapthelake