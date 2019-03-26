Sylvan Lake Chamber looks to continue to grow in 2019

File Photo.

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to 2019 with new and returning events.

The Chamber is hoping to accomplish a lot this year and will continue to build a community while having businesses work cooperatively with one another.

“[The Chamber is] continuing to grow and that’s what I love is that each year it’s getting better [and] they are more businesses involved with what we’re doing,” said Keri Pratt, Chamber president. “We have an awesome group of directors that are working together with our variety of businesses and the ideas keep on coming.”

This year the Chamber is starting Biz on Tap four times throughout the year where businesses will be spotlighted at an evening function.

The Chamber has also partnered with the Town to be a part of the Sylvan Lake Home and Lifestyle Show, and is involved with the implementation of the Festival and Event Strategy.

This year will also see the formation of a Chamber Events Committee.

Returning events include the election forum next month, the Waterfront Revitalization Committee and the Winter Village.

“[The Winter Village] was really successful this last winter season and it’s going to continue to be bigger for next year as well,” said Pratt, adding Biz@Breakfast will continue, and Alberta Tourism will be stopping by to give a presentation on how businesses should partner and package tourism experiences.

The Chamber Golf Tournament, which is for the entire community, will return in July and the Passport to Christmas Program will also make a comeback.

Pratt says the Passport To Christmas Program had “wonderful success” and kept money in the community.

“We’re getting bigger and better and yet still being able to have that small town relationship with the businesses that are part of the Chamber,” Pratt said.

New businesses are always encouraged to join the Chamber to be able to have support, be able to network and grow as a business community.

