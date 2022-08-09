Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces Business Award finalists

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2022 Business Award finalists, encompassing 12 categories.

The Chamber will be hosting the awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honour the finalists and announce the winners for each category. The theme for this year’s awards ceremony is Under The Big Top and it’ll be held at the NexSource Centre. Tickets are $150 each and will include live entertainment, dinner, dance and the ceremony.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

Large Business of the Year: Adrenalin Motors, Canadian Tire Sylvan Lake and Lodge 43.

Home-based Business of the Year: A to Z Blinds and Maid to Shine.

The Philanthropy Award: Crucial Diesel, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Knot Just A Boz, Lodge 43 and Muroch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions.

Marketing Excellence: Adrenalin Motors, Bukwildz, Central Alberta Security & Automation, Lodge 43 and Red Neck Wear n Tear.

Small Business of the Year: Central Alberta Security & Automation, Knot Just A Box, Mackie Valuations Inc., Sylvan Lake Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic and Snap Fitness.

Business Woman of the Year: Kjeryn Dakin with Bukwildz, Heather Jones with Lodge 43, Leigh Ostiguy with Snap Fitness, Sarah Barnes with Central Alberta Security & Automation and Lisa Leschert with Knot Just A Box.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Cody Borek with Sweet Home on the Lake, Tyson Czuy with Adrenalin Motors, Conner and Kory Goosens with Flying Goose Media Inc. and Chris Jervis with Crucial Diesel.

Employee of the Year: Sara Brozer with Bukwildz, Alex Chong with Sylvan Auto Parts, Shannon Fiedler with Lodge 43, Ernesto Ortiz with Sun of a Beach and Kelly McQueen with Re+Active Physical Therapy & Wellness.

New Business of the Year: Bonefish Marine, Kickin’ Candy, Mainstreet Eatery, Sweet Home on the Lake, Re+Active Physiotherapy & Wellness.

Visitor Friendly Award: Barbershop Etcetera, Chief’s Pub and Eatery, Lodge 43, Red Neck Wear n Tear, Sun of a Beach.

Customer Service Excellence: A to Z Blinds, Adrenalin Motors, Central Alberta Security & Automation, Maid to Shine and Trybe Fitness Bar.

The Resiliency Award: Barbershop Etcetera, Sylvan Auto Parts, The Launch, The Maby Studio and Wood Shed Axe Throwing.

AwardsLocal Business