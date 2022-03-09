Sylvan Lake cheerleaders prepare to compete on world stage

The trio will fly to Orlando Disney Land in April

A team of three Sylvan Lake teens is preparing to compete at the World Championship Cheerleading Competition in Orlando this April.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the other teams compete and just getting the experience and learning from it,” said Ruby Wynnyk. “Practices have been really good. We’ve been progressing a lot and just preparing each time even more so that we are ready.”

Wynnyk, 16, who found her way to cheer after years of gymnastics, dance and acrobatics has been practicing with teammates Halle Murray and Tayler Lambert, both 14 years of age, for the past eight months.

The competition will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, FL.

The girls master a range of stunts, tosses, pyramids, jumps, tumbling and dance. The team is called Lightning, which is a co-ed level five All-Star Cheer team.

The teens participated in years of All-Star cheerleading competitions in Red Deer prior to joining the team at Edmonton’s Perfect Storm Athletics.

Team Lightning earned a partially paid bid to the world championship based on their performance during the Great North Cheerleading Championships held in Edmonton. The teens look forward to making new memories as they represent Alberta and Canada on the world stage.