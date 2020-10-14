Sylvan Lake chosen for a quit smoking research project

Sylvan Lake Quits is a new research project coming to the area and soon you will receive an information package. Watch the mail for your blue envelope!

The project aims to help current smokers interested in quitting, but if you do not smoke, you can still help. Please spread the word by telling your friends, family, and neighbours about the study. If you are a smoker, please consider participating. If eligible to participate, you will receive a free 5-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) patches.

Each information package will contain a coupon code to access the screening survey. Available online and by phone, the survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. To take part you must: currently smoke, be at least 18 years old, and live in the municipality of Sylvan Lake the majority of the year. Only one eligible member of every household may redeem a coupon and receive the NRT patches and we have enough NRT to send to 800 participants.

The Sylvan Lake Quits project is funded by the Canadian Cancer Society through a grant to Dr. John A. Cunningham at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

We received funding from the Canadian Cancer Society to test the effectiveness of the mass distribution of nicotine patches to a rural community. Often times, rural areas are not provided with as many opportunities to participate in research initiatives and/or programs that provide direct interventions for quitting smoking like NRT patches on mass. Sylvan Lake was chosen as it was small enough for us to provide the intervention to the entire community, and because it’s smoking rate is on the higher end for rural regions so we felt the provision of NRT patches would hopefully have the most impact in terms of helping those interested in quitting.

-Submitted by Centre for Addiction and Mental Health