Sylvan Lake church to host a socially distanced Trunk or Treat on Halloween

Goblins and ghouls can go around to vehicles for their tricks or treats at the Alliance Church

The COVID-19 Pandemic is not stopping the Halloween fun in Sylvan Lake. The Town has had various spooky events over the month of October, culminating in a downtown trick or treating event.

The Alliance Community Church is not giving up on fun of Halloween night either. The local church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Khristie Looy, an event organizer with the Alliance Community Church, says the trick or treating event is going ahead with a few extra safety precautions.

Like always, those handing out candy are asked to pre register, and social distancing practises will be put into place.

“Normally we get between 20-30 cars to hand out candy, and we don’t use the entire parking lot at the church, so we think that even if we get the same amount we can easily spread out to allow for social distancing,” Looy said.

The event will have “less touching” as the trick or treaters will be handed candy by the vehicle owners.

Looy says any little games each registered participants have planned need to be “thinking games.”

“We just want to make sure physical distancing is always in place, and as little touching as possible.”

Currently there are 20 vehicles registered for the event, though Looy says often others vehicles who have not pre-registered come out for the event as well.

With COVID concerns, Looy says she in unsure how many trick or treaters they will get, but they average between 400 and 800 each year.

“We are kind of planning for middle of the road, around 600 trick or treaters,” said Looy.

Generally the event sees mostly younger trick or treaters, though it is open to trick or treaters of all ages, Looy says.

“We are expecting, because Halloween is a Saturday this year, and we are holding it in the afternoon to see mostly younger kids, but we’ve seen teenagers come to our event before.”

Vehicles are asked to bring their own candy to hand out at the event, though Looy says the Church is accepting donations of candy to help the vehicle get through what is expected to be a large amount of kids.

On top of the trick or treating, prizes will be handed out for the best dress vehicle and a photo booth will be set up as well.

“It’s all just really good fun,” said Looy.”We really want to invite people to come out and have some fun this weekend.”

Trunk or Treat will be held in the parking lot at the Alliance Community Church and, while vehicles are asked to pre-register, trick or treaters do not need to do so.

The event runs from 1-3 p.m. on Halloween.

