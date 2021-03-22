Sylvan Lake community centre to receive new signs with new name

An example of what the new signs at the community centre will look like with the new name. (Photo Submitted)

The facility is changing its name to the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Centre

The Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre has been renamed to the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Centre.

The change of the centre’s name coincides with the name change of Sylvan Lake FCSS’s Facebook page to “Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections.”

In mid January Sylvan Lake FCSS changed the name of their Facebook page to “better reflect [sic] services.”

Renaming the community centre to the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Centre “better reflects the reality of services, programs, events, and activities offered within the facility,” according to the Council package.

The report to council continued on saying the former name was too closely associated with FCSS, and the name change “broadens the scope of the facility to better meet community needs.”

“The name Sylvan Lake FCSS does not clearly define what the Facebook page is about…”

The Community Centre signs will be renamed “Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Centre” in larger print and in smaller print at the bottom, “Home of Family & Community Support Services” with address.

“It will also better reflect the programs and services provided within the facility such as connecting people to supports; providing social connections through programs and social events; and access to wellness/community activities through the gymnasium and kitchen areas.”

The final reason for the change, comes down to branding. The old signs at the Community Centre did not have the proper Town of Sylvan Lake branding, which tells residents and visitors it is a Town-owned and run facility.