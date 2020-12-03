Sylvan Lake Community Christmas Eve Dinner cancelled

The 20th anniversary of the Community Christmas Eve dinner is cancelled amidst COVID-19 concerns

Another annual holiday tradition in Sylvan Lake has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Following the cancellation of holiday events like the Yuletide Festival and the Stocking Stuffer Market, the annual Christmas Eve Supper has been cancelled.

This year would have marked the 20th anniversary of the event.

“It is with deep sadness that unfortunately due to the current situation that the world is in, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Annual Community Christmas Dinner,” Community Partners said on Facebook.

The Christmas Eve Dinner is made possible by Sylvan Lake Community Partners and a host of volunteers who donate their time to prepare a feast for the community.

Community Partners’ is already looking forward to next year’s feast, which, as tradition dictates, will be held on Dec. 24 at the Community Centre.

The free community dinner features a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, music by local musicians and the big guy himself, Santa Claus, has been known to stop by too.

In addition, donations from the community allow many attendance to receive a gift, specifically seniors and children.

The holiday tradition is a favourite in Sylvan Lake. It provides a great supper, the holiday spirit and a feeling of togetherness to those who maybe don’t have any other plans on Christmas Eve.