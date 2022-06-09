The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo

The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo

Sylvan Lake Community Partners help out with kid supplies

Event promotes reusing items, prevents them from ending up in landfills

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association resumed the initiative to offer free kids clothing and equipments late last month.

The Clothing and Equipment Swap took off as a five-day initiative on May 30. However, with the increased popularity and capacity, the event got extended until June 10, allowing more people to attend.

There is no limit to the number of times each person can visit or the amount of items they take. The event runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Community Partners program office at 4936 50 Ave.

Over 200 families have already benefited from the initiative. While the organization welcomes donations, all items are free-of-cost.

“There is so much waste that goes into landfills of clothing. To be able to reuse it back into the community or who ever is in need of it, that helps,” said program director Tracey Soroka.

The event serves residents of Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Benalto, Rimbey, Bentley and the summer villages. Available items include kids clothing, toys, backpacks, shoes, lunch kits, and bikes and strollers.

“It’s been good to open again for the people who need it.”

The event is held every spring and fall with donations accepted a few months in advance. For more information regarding donations or future events, visit Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association Facebook page.

Previous story
Lady of The Rosary students learn the importance of nature

Just Posted

The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo
Sylvan Lake Community Partners help out with kid supplies

(Metro Creative Connection)
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for areas of central Alberta

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8. “Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said. As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design. Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTO: Sylvan Lake artist paints a mural, beautifies town