Sylvan Lake Community Partners help out with kid supplies

Event promotes reusing items, prevents them from ending up in landfills

The bulk of items up for donation by the Community Partners. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo

After a two-year pause during the pandemic, the Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association resumed the initiative to offer free kids clothing and equipments late last month.

The Clothing and Equipment Swap took off as a five-day initiative on May 30. However, with the increased popularity and capacity, the event got extended until June 10, allowing more people to attend.

There is no limit to the number of times each person can visit or the amount of items they take. The event runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Community Partners program office at 4936 50 Ave.

Over 200 families have already benefited from the initiative. While the organization welcomes donations, all items are free-of-cost.

“There is so much waste that goes into landfills of clothing. To be able to reuse it back into the community or who ever is in need of it, that helps,” said program director Tracey Soroka.

The event serves residents of Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Benalto, Rimbey, Bentley and the summer villages. Available items include kids clothing, toys, backpacks, shoes, lunch kits, and bikes and strollers.

“It’s been good to open again for the people who need it.”

The event is held every spring and fall with donations accepted a few months in advance. For more information regarding donations or future events, visit Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association Facebook page.