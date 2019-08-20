Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

Sylvan Lake Community Partners has brought back a popular program to help parents get their kids ready for school.

For the second year, Community Partners is offering the Tools for School program to those who are having a difficult time during the Back to School season.

In its first year the Tools for School program helped around 50 families from the area prepare for the new school year.

Community Partners has once again partnered with Mike Williams and Western Mobile + Office for this program. Western Mobile + Office will match any personal or business donation up to $1,000.

“In addition, we are donating all the profits from our cell phone screen protector sales until Aug. 30…” Williams, president of Western Mobile + Office said in a press release.

Similar to Community Partners’ tax program, parents looking to use the Tools for School program will need to apply by providing a copy of their 2018 tax assessment and a valid health care card.

Donations to the program are also being accepted. Items that are most in demand are the basics.

Items such as pencils, erasers, glue, crayons and other colouring items along with papers, notebooks and binders are always in high demand.

Williams says any donation, big or small, will go a long way to helping those in need.

The program started last August after discovering an increase in demand for the program out of Red Deer.

The original plan was to have 2019 be the start of the program, but need in the community pushed plans up a year.

After announcing Tools for School on social media, the program received numerous calls of interest from those looking to donate, both school items and money.

For more information about the Tools for School program or to register, contact Sylvan Lake Community Partners at 403-887-9989.