File Photo

Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

Sylvan Lake Community Partners has brought back a popular program to help parents get their kids ready for school.

For the second year, Community Partners is offering the Tools for School program to those who are having a difficult time during the Back to School season.

In its first year the Tools for School program helped around 50 families from the area prepare for the new school year.

Community Partners has once again partnered with Mike Williams and Western Mobile + Office for this program. Western Mobile + Office will match any personal or business donation up to $1,000.

“In addition, we are donating all the profits from our cell phone screen protector sales until Aug. 30…” Williams, president of Western Mobile + Office said in a press release.

Similar to Community Partners’ tax program, parents looking to use the Tools for School program will need to apply by providing a copy of their 2018 tax assessment and a valid health care card.

Donations to the program are also being accepted. Items that are most in demand are the basics.

Items such as pencils, erasers, glue, crayons and other colouring items along with papers, notebooks and binders are always in high demand.

Williams says any donation, big or small, will go a long way to helping those in need.

The program started last August after discovering an increase in demand for the program out of Red Deer.

The original plan was to have 2019 be the start of the program, but need in the community pushed plans up a year.

After announcing Tools for School on social media, the program received numerous calls of interest from those looking to donate, both school items and money.

For more information about the Tools for School program or to register, contact Sylvan Lake Community Partners at 403-887-9989.

Previous story
WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake swings into its 17th year

The annual music festival ran over three days this past weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake looking at lake usage in new survey

The Town is in talks to contract part of the lake, but has to have a plan for water usage first

WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the ride.

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Panel to review impacts of safe injection sites in Alberta

It will look at crime rates, social order and property values, and not harm reduction or housing

Five suspects arrested by Leduc RCMP with help of Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis

Leduc RCMP work with Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP to make arrests

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Triple Creek Golf Course

Custom golf cart valued at $13K missing

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Alix rodeo bucks the competition

Cowboys and cowgirls risked it all at the Alix Rodeo

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two in Camrose after report of suspicious persons

Fugitives try to flee on ATVS, one allegedly steals police car

Most Read