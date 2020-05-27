Sylvan Lake Community Partners seeking donations

Community Partners is still open and ready to help, says Jen Baliant

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association are still open and ready to help, but they are in need of donations.

Jen Baliant, events coordinator at Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners, says there are a list of items they can accept as well as items they cannot.

“We can take food, especially canned stuff or anything to sit in the pantry,” said Baliant, adding they are getting a little pantry for out front to be available for people to grab from.

“We have shelves in our one room that we give to people as well but it’s very, very low.”

In terms of food donations, Baliant says they will accept “pretty much anything” ranging from pasta to items that need to be frozen.

Formula, baby wipes and diapers, specifically the larger sizes such as fours, fives, sixes and Pull Ups, are also running low at Community Partners.

Additionally, hygiene items such as shampoo and conditioner as well as cans and bottles to be recycled and monetary donations are still being accepted.

Baliant says they are not allowed to accept anything outside of that list including household items and clothing.

“The usual donations that everyone wants to bring us, stuff they’re not using anymore, we can’t take those at the moment.”

Community Partners is open from Monday to Friday, but consultations are being done over the phone.

“Right now, because we have the double door system, we have the very front door open,” explained Baliant. “The inside door is locked and if they’re needing something it’s by phone consult only and we just place it in between the doors at a certain time for the person to pick up.”

The income tax program is still running and handmade masks are for sale by donation at Community Partners.

The garage sales, which usually start at the beginning of May, have taken to the online approach with the items being put up for sale on the Community Partners Facebook page.

“The garage sale’s our biggest fundraiser and money’s starting to dwindle down,” commented Baliant.

Donations to Community Partners can be dropped off at the front door and the office can be reached at 403-887-9989.