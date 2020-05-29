Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics show cancelled

The annual Show and Shine was scheduled for July 11

Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics Show and Shine has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show set to be held on July 11 would have been the 14th annual event.

Val Hilker, with Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics, says he doesn’t know of any show and shines taking place because of the gathering restrictions.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said in a recent phone interview, adding it was smart to cancel as they would need a few months to organize if the restrictions were to lift.

Hilker added they are looking forward to hosting the event next year as well as re-acquainting with their sponsors.

In a letter Garry Smith, Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics president, said, “thanks to all who have made this a great event, we will all come out stronger at the end of this.”

“Thanks to all who have supported us in the past,” stated the letter.

