Sylvan Lake cyclist pedals to raise money for kids with cancer

Steven Bedford will ride in memory of four-year-old Nicolas Henkel who lost his battle with cancer

Sylvan Lake resident Steven Bedford prepares to pedal 2,500 km for his second year of raising money for children with cancer.

This year, he is riding for his friend’s son and town resident Nicolas Henkel who lost his battle with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of four.

“Nicolas was a ray of sunshine and absolutely loved being around people,” Bedford shared. “He is deeply missed by so many, but his spirit will live on forever.”

While fundraising for the cause has already begun, Bedford will ride throughout August around Sylvan Lake, Red Deer, Edmonton, Calgary and other central and southern Alberta locations. The event is initiated by the Great Cycle Challenge Canada which raises money for the Sick Kids Foundation.

The fundraiser has received close to $300, and intends to raise $2,500 by the end of August.

“I will continue to do this as long as I am physically able to. This is my lifelong commitment to these kids,” Bedford said. “Kids should be living, not fighting to live.”

Bedford pledges to increase his riding and fundraising goal every time it is met.

Donations can be made through Bedford’s Great Cycle Challenge page at greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/StevenBedford.

“Honk, wave, hoot and holler when you see me riding around.”