People linger around the fundraiser barbecue for the HJ Cody fine arts program on June 1. The barbecue raised an additional $120 on top of the $3,500 the Sylvan Lake Directory donated to the program in exchange of hand deliveries. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake Directory donates to fine arts program

The delivery day fundraiser on June 1 was in support of the HJ Cody fine arts program

HJ Cody’s fine arts program had a brand new fundraiser June 1.

The twofold event featured the Sylvan Lake Directory’s delivery day and a fundraiser barbecue in the school’s parking lot.

The Sylvan Lake Directory donated $3,500 to the HJ Cody fine arts program in exchange for hand deliveries of this year’s phone book.

The barbecue was held as an added bonus and brought in $120 of additional funds for the program.

Dwayne Stoesz, fundraiser organizer, says the Sylvan Lake Directory decided to donate the money to the fine arts program because of his daughter, who has been a big part of the program.

“The teachers who are involved in the fine arts program are really like their second family,” said Stoesz, “and I know that the kids work incredibly hard every year putting together different choirs and plays and different band performances.”

He says the students in the program are always trying to raise money and the Sylvan Lake Directory wanted to put the money back in the community.

“We felt let’s give them a bigger step up… give it back to the students so that they don’t have to work so hard at raising money, but they can work hard at being in the program,” Stoesz said.

Approximately 20 students turned out to hold up their end of the deal and deliver directories.

The event also say parents and teachers out to help with the overall goal of getting as many directories out to residents as possible.

Councillors Graham Parsons, Megan Hanson and Kendall Kloss were also out flipping burgers throughout the day.

“We anticipate this will be one of many,” said Stoesz. “We hope to make sure that they are prepared to do this again next year.”

He says he was pleased with this year’s outcome, but with more time to plan next year’s will be even better.

All the sponsors included this year want to be included next year as well.

“We anticipate moving forward that HJ [Cody] will have the ability to count on this money again next year,” said Stoesz.

Two students pose while out making deliveries in Sylvan Lake on June 1. Around 20 students turned out to deliver the Sylvan Lake Directory in exchange for a donation to the HJ Cody fine arts program. Photo Submitted.

