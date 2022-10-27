Sylvan Lake Endowment Fund helping area organizations

For over 20 years, the Sylvan Lake Endowment Fund (SLEF) has been distributing grants to local agencies in Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas. Established in 2001, this fund with the Red Deer & District Community Foundation (RDDCF) aims to strengthen the quality of life of Sylvan Lake residents.

This year, the SLEF has granted over $7,000 to local agencies supporting programs in the arts, mental health and healthcare areas. Grantees are chosen by an adjudication committee made up of Sylvan Lake residents who deeply understand and care for their community.

“The SLEF is such a wonderful demonstration of a community caring for the long-term needs of its citizens,” said Erin Peden, executive director of the RDDCF. “Since starting this fund over 20 years ago, grants have been given to a wide range of agencies doing important work in the Sylvan Lake area. And because of this investment made decades ago, this fund will continue to support the community for years to come.

“When grants open in the spring, we encourage Sylvan Lake agencies to submit applications for programs and projects that will enhance the quality of life here in central Alberta,” said Peden. “This fund also accepts donations and would be of particular interest to donors looking to make a long-term impact in their community.”

Recipients of the 2022 grants include Shalom Counselling Centre of Alberta, which received $3,000 to support their belief that individuals should not be limited in their ability to access mental, emotional and relationship support because of their financial status. The Olds & District Hospice Society received $2,000 for volunteer recruitment and volunteer training to support chronically ill individuals. The Red Deer Royals (Red Deer Community Band Society) also received $2,000 to replace musical instruments.

The Sylvan Lake Community Grant is open to all charities and qualified donees based in Sylvan Lake or the surrounding area and granting areas are unrestricted, meaning that grants can be given for any area of focus.

For more information on this grant, contact the RDDCF.

