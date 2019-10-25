CAO Wally Ferris speaks with Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen as they dish out their breakfast which was prepared by HT Catering.

Sylvan Lake faith community prays for elected officials at annual breakfast

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Oct. 25 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

The happy mayor of Sylvan Lake was a little emotional Friday morning during the eleventh annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Members of the faith community in Sylvan Lake gathered at the Community Centre on Oct. 25 to celebrate and prayer for the mayor and elected officials guiding the community.

The annual breakfast, which is arranged by members of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial, brings together those who wish to pray for the town and its leadership, while showing the gratefulness and thankfulness.

“It was the ministerial… who nicknamed me the weeping mayor, and it is true,” Mayor Sean McIntyre said while wiping away a few stray tears.

The guest speaker this year was no stranger to the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Eleven years ago Steve Rowe started the tradition with the help of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial.

Rowe returned to Sylvan Lake for the Prayer Breakfast after retiring and moving away late last year.

Rowe said he was happy to return to Sylvan Lake and recounted his story of how he God guided him to the town.

He found god while station in Swift Current, Sask. as an RCMP officer. There he said he found his bottom when he admitted he had troubles with alcohol.

After finding religion and beginning to read his bible everyday, which he says he still does to this day, Rowe began to work in an administrative capacity for his church.

After a few moves across the country, Rowe came to Sylvan Lake where he stayed working with Frontline Worship Centre and Gideons.

Through his career as an elected official Mayor McIntyre said he has had “many opportunities to walk with Rose” and was excited to see him return to the community for the event.

McIntyre called it a “serious honour” to be among the faith community for the annual tradition.

Mayor McIntyre called those who stood up in front of an audience an openly pray brave, saying “it takes real guts.”

“I want to thank those who pray for your leaders when no one is looking. Those of you of close your door and pray knowing we need the Lord’s guidance. As leaders, we need guidance to lead,” McIntyre said.

“Thank you for your time, and your prayers, and your hearts.”

McIntyre told the assembled audience it is important to continue working together, especially in the difficult times the province is facing.

He says what makes Sylvan Lake work well is looking out for ones neighbours.

McIntyre continued to urge everyone to work towards building strong and right foundations.

He said the foundations we build will help everyone thrive when times are good.

“If we establish and make strong these foundations, with a downturn, they will be ready to build upon in times of plenty,” said McIntyre.

The Sylvan Lake Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast began 11 years ago when Rowe brought the idea with him from Ontario. With the work of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial and the elected officials of the town, the breakfast has become a yearly tradition.

 

Mayor Sean McIntyre spoke through tears to the assembled audience at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Oct. 25.

Retired RCMP officer and administrator with with Gideons Steve Rowe spoke at the annual breakfast event as the special guest speaker.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival adds two new charities

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake faith community prays for elected officials at annual breakfast

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Oct. 25 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

Wind warning issued for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

At roughly 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, a wind warning was issued by Environment Canada

Two women charged in connection to car jacking and assault

Sylvan Lake RCMP have charged two women in connection with a vehicle theft which lead to collisions

Two women arrested after Sylvan Lake theft, multiple collisions

Two women are facing charges involving vehicle theft and causing multiple collisions

PHOTOS: Peewee Tigers get bit by Bow Valley

The visiting Bow Valley Timberwolves defeated the peewee West Central Tigers 13-3 on Oct. 19

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Alberta oilsands part of second U.S. lawsuit vs. Exxon over carbon pricing

Company accused of misleading investors about what climate change measures could cost operations

BREAKING: Man found guilty of attempting to murder Edmonton police officer

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, had pleaded not guilty in the attack on Sept. 30, 2017

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Dog owner from Swan Hills, Alta., facing four animal abuse charges

The remaining dogs are being looked after by Alberta SPCA caretakers

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Most Read