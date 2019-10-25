Sylvan Lake faith community prays for elected officials at annual breakfast

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held Oct. 25 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

The happy mayor of Sylvan Lake was a little emotional Friday morning during the eleventh annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Members of the faith community in Sylvan Lake gathered at the Community Centre on Oct. 25 to celebrate and prayer for the mayor and elected officials guiding the community.

The annual breakfast, which is arranged by members of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial, brings together those who wish to pray for the town and its leadership, while showing the gratefulness and thankfulness.

“It was the ministerial… who nicknamed me the weeping mayor, and it is true,” Mayor Sean McIntyre said while wiping away a few stray tears.

The guest speaker this year was no stranger to the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Eleven years ago Steve Rowe started the tradition with the help of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial.

Rowe returned to Sylvan Lake for the Prayer Breakfast after retiring and moving away late last year.

Rowe said he was happy to return to Sylvan Lake and recounted his story of how he God guided him to the town.

He found god while station in Swift Current, Sask. as an RCMP officer. There he said he found his bottom when he admitted he had troubles with alcohol.

After finding religion and beginning to read his bible everyday, which he says he still does to this day, Rowe began to work in an administrative capacity for his church.

After a few moves across the country, Rowe came to Sylvan Lake where he stayed working with Frontline Worship Centre and Gideons.

Through his career as an elected official Mayor McIntyre said he has had “many opportunities to walk with Rose” and was excited to see him return to the community for the event.

McIntyre called it a “serious honour” to be among the faith community for the annual tradition.

Mayor McIntyre called those who stood up in front of an audience an openly pray brave, saying “it takes real guts.”

“I want to thank those who pray for your leaders when no one is looking. Those of you of close your door and pray knowing we need the Lord’s guidance. As leaders, we need guidance to lead,” McIntyre said.

“Thank you for your time, and your prayers, and your hearts.”

McIntyre told the assembled audience it is important to continue working together, especially in the difficult times the province is facing.

He says what makes Sylvan Lake work well is looking out for ones neighbours.

McIntyre continued to urge everyone to work towards building strong and right foundations.

He said the foundations we build will help everyone thrive when times are good.

“If we establish and make strong these foundations, with a downturn, they will be ready to build upon in times of plenty,” said McIntyre.

The Sylvan Lake Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast began 11 years ago when Rowe brought the idea with him from Ontario. With the work of the Sylvan Lake Ministerial and the elected officials of the town, the breakfast has become a yearly tradition.

Mayor Sean McIntyre spoke through tears to the assembled audience at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Oct. 25.