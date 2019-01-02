Sylvan Lake fashion designer preparing for fashion show in Vancouver

Sally Sandusky is working with Raw Artists for her upcoming show

It’s a unique opportunity for Sylvan Lake’s Sally “Omeme” Sandusky to share her work with a broader audience while growing as an artist

The local fashion designer has been approached by Raw Artists to host her own fashion show in Vancouver, B.C. on Jan. 13.

Sandusky says this will be different from other shows she has been a part of, partly because of the “many different hats” she will have to wear to put it all together.

“I am planning the show, promoting and selling tickets but I also have to organize models and hair and make up, there is a lot to be done,” Sandusky said.

This has all happened in a relatively short amount of time. Sandusky was approached to hold her own show to promote her unique line of knit wear in November.

She says she has had about a month and a half or less to put it all together.

“That’s one thing about the fashion world I’ve discovered, things tend to happen very quickly.”

Sandusky has put some of her past experience to work and has scouted a few people from Central Alberta to work as models for her, people she says have potential in the industry.

On top of it all she has had to put together a new line of her truly unique knit wear made from reclaimed material and fabrics.

She says there are some items that are different than just her normal knit wear.

“I’ve worked with chain for a few items, which was difficult, but it gives a different look and texture to the items,” said Sandusky.

Sandusky is excited to work with Raw Artists for the opportunities it will give and the chance to network.

Raw Artists works with artists to give them more exposure and a chance to meet new people within the industry through shows like the one Sandusky is putting on.

“I look forward to bringing my designs to other artists and expanding my reach through that community,” she said.

Once this show is under wraps, Sandusky will have another chance to bring her fashion designs to another show put on by Raw Artists in Canada, the United States, Mexico or even Australia.

In the second show she won’t be “wearing as many hats” as Sandusky won’t have a responsibility to sell tickets to the show.

“This is a great chance for me to spread awareness of my brand, which is always the hardest part for any artist. Even with social media, it is hard to set yourself a part from the others.”

Sandusky’s show will be held in Vancouver on Jan. 13.