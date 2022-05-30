Sylvan Lake FCSS director retires after nearly a decade of service

Town council recognized Kelly Smith for her work over the years

After nine years of working with the Town of Sylvan Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), Kelly Smith will be retiring as director on June 2.

Smith set out on her solo adventure from Penticton, B.C., to work with the Town of Sylvan Lake and grew to call it home for almost a decade.

Smith plans to move to Grande Cache to spend more time with her children and grandchildren in June.

“I have spent a lot of years working and I want to be able to give back to my family and grandchildren now.”

Following the retirement, Smith hopes to do some contract work writing for magazines — something she has done professionally in the past.

“We wish Kelly all the best as she heads into her retirement,” said Mayor Megan Hanson. “She will be missed and we are so thankful for her work these past nine years.”

Smith was honoured for her service by town council during the May 24 regular meeting. She was presented a bouquet and town mementos.

“I am just very appreciative that they recognize the work of FCSS,” Smith said.

Over the years, Smith has seen the organization grow from nine staff members to 27. It speaks for the increase in demand and services offered by FCSS.

In 2021, FCSS welcomed approximately 4,500 clients and nearly 15,000 visitors.

“From when I started to where we are now, I am so proud of this team. We have amazing people.”

FCSS offers services including community development, family resource network and youth programs and services.

The organization is funded through provincial grants and municipal supports. Since 2014, the Sylvan Lake FCSS has received over $7 million in provincial grant money.

With the onset of COVID-19, Smith has noticed an increase in the number of people accessing their services.

“We grow with the needs of the town and the FCSS team will continue to do so,” Smith said. “I am going to miss my team and being able to bring something to life in the community.”