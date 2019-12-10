Sylvan Lake’s FCSS poses with Town Council on Dec. 9 along with the Award of Excellence FCSS was recently awarded. FCSS was nominated by colleagues in Rocky Mountain House and Eckville. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake FCSS recipient of Award of Excellence

Sylvan Lake FCSS was given the Award of Excellence by the FCSS Association of Alberta

Sylvan Lake’s Family and Community Support Services Department (FCSS) is the recent recipient of an award of excellence.

FCSS received the “Award of Excellence” for a population under 20,000 from the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta.

The award was presented to members of the Sylvan Lake FCSS at the annual general meeting on Nov. 28.

“We were left speechless when we found out we were nominated, so you can imagine our feelings of excitement when we learned that we had won! Our team is humbled, and so very grateful for this honour,” FCSS Manager Kelly Smith said in a press release.

Sylvan Lake was nominated by colleagues in neighbouring communities. Specifically the FCSS/Neighbourhood Place organizations in Rocky Mountain House and Eckville were instrumental in the nomination.

“The award celebrates the spirit, imagination, and dedication to strengthening the social fabric of our community,” a press release by the Town states.

At the Dec. 9 regular meeting of council, members of Sylvan Lake FCSS were recognized by Town Council and posed for a photo with the award.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre gave his congratulations to the team at FCSS and said it was a well earned award.

Ron Lebsack, director of Community Services in Sylvan Lake, said it was a great honour for Sylvan Lake’s FCSS department to be recognized in such a way.

