File Photo

Sylvan Lake Fire Department reminds residents: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4-10

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the North America. Almost half (44 per cent) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” said Cliff Brausen, Fire Chief. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

Sylvan Lake Fire Department wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.

  • Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
  • If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
  • You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
  • Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Sylvan Lake, please contact the Sylvan Lake Fire Department at slfd@sylvanlake.ca or 403.864.5090 or Facebook @SylvanFD. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.

-Submitted by Sylvan Lake Fire Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake woman thankful to neighbour who replaced stolen bike
Next story
Sylvan Lake gets spooky with new events for Halloween

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly up Tuesday

Ponoka County at most active cases in central Alberta

Sylvan Lake gets spooky with new events for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and Sylvan Lake is celebrating all month long

Sylvan Lake Fire Department reminds residents: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4-10

Central zone active cases slightly up Monday

Eight people have died over the weekend

Vehicle stolen from Sylvan Lake found in Ponoka, two arrested

Ponoka RCMP arrested the suspects less than two hours after the vehicle was reported missing

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

MMIWG2S Sisters in Spirit Vigil and Walk held in Wetaskiwin

Oct. 4, 2020 guest speakers and supporters gathered in Wetaskiwin for MMIWG2S vigil and walk.

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll

About half of people will hand out candy, an equal number to those who will let their kids trick-or-treat

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Alberta officials target surgical backlog

By the end of the year, as many surgeries will be provided as before the pandemic

‘It hurts’: Workers grapple with the mental impacts of Alberta’s recession

As the pandemic raged on, Colin Rankin found himself with no money to pay the bills

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Most Read