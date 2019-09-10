The Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association presents a cheque for $3,000 to the owners of the Sylvan Lake Time Horton’s which will be used for the Tim Horton’s Foundation, and help send children to camp. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association helps children by donating to charities

The Association donated a total of $6,000 to two charities devoted to helping children

The local firefighters association donated $6,000 to local charities this summer.

The Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association is an organization comprised of local firefighters and their families. While the Association operates its own events, under its own direction, it does so with the support of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department. It’s their mission to give back to the people in the community who have given them the opportunity to serve them.

This year the Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association has chosen two causes the members have found worthy.

In June at the Annual Pancake Breakfast, the Association was able to present a cheque for $3,000 to owners of the local Tim Horton’s. These funds are used to assist the Tim Horton’s Foundation, otherwise known as Camp Day, and independent local organizations, such as Flipside Youth Centre, select children to enroll in a multi-year program. The campers learn a variety of skills like leadership, resilience and responsibilities, allowing them to believe in their own potential.

In August, following the Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day, the Association presented a cheque for $3,000 to the owners of the Sylvan Lake local franchise. The money donated, as well as the proceeds from Miracle Treat Day are donated to Children’s Miracle Network through local Dairy Queen locations and help support the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation in providing the best care for kids. The funds donated by the Association are to assist in purchasing equipment and/or supplies.

The Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association will hold its next function on Oct. 19. The event will be an open house at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will coincide with Fire Prevention Week.

-with files from the Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association

