Sylvan Lake Food Bank fundraiser looking for participants

Brend Lee Cherry, right, hands Olga Horaska a donation to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank from a neighbourhood charity yard sale in 2018. Cherry hopes to raise more than $600 for the food bank with a town-wide yard sale at the end of July. File Photo

A Sylvan Lake woman is hoping a town-wide yard sale will help raise money for the local food bank.

This is the third year for the community yard sale, organized by Brenda Lee Cherry, and this year it is open to the whole town, not just one neighbourhood.

Cherry said she was ready to open it to the entire town now that she has a rhythm set up for the fundraiser.

“At first I was just trying to get to know people, and figure out what I was doing,” Cherry said.

Last year Cherry organized three smaller neighbourhood-based yards sales. In total the three raised $640 and 53 lbs of non-perishable food for the food bank.

Cherry hopes a town-wide fundraiser will bring in more than last year.

“If I’m the only one, then that something more than what they had to begin with. I guess I’d like to see at least five people participate, so we can donate at least $100 to the food bank,” she said.

The fundraiser works by collecting $20 from each housing wishing to participate in the fundraiser, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 25.

Those participating can hold their yard sale over multiple days and continue pass the 3 p.m. ending of the fundraiser, Cherry says.

“One of the biggest questions I get is if people can advertise their yards sales or run them long, and of course they can. The fundraiser itself just goes until 3 p.m. that one day.”

The addresses of those participating in the fundraiser will be put onto a “master list” which will be distributed to those looking for garage and yard sales.

Cherry says she will likely hand them out at places like Sobeys and the Farmer’s Market the day before.

“Any money you make is yours, unless you choose to donate it as well,” said Cherry. “Participants will also be able to accept both monetary and non-perishable food donations for the food bank during the fundraiser.”

Cherry says this is the perfect time to hold a yard sale. With the pandemic many people spent a large chunk of their time cleaning and clearing their homes.

The items they are looking to get rid of can be done through a yard sale, and raise a bit of money for the food bank.

“I know I’ve spent the last bit going through my stuff and cleaning my house. It feels like the perfect time for yard sales,” she said.

The hope is to hold this fundraiser every year on the last Saturday of July.

Those interested in participating, or looking for more information, can reach out to Cherry through email at krazykoolpartiesandgiftbaskets@gmail.com.

The deadline to register is July 21.

Most Read