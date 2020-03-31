Sylvan Lake Food Bank receives nearly $5,000 from local charity group

On March 9 the women of 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area gathered to hear from nominated non-profit agencies who gave presentations highlighting their services as well as their financial needs. The agency which received the most votes that night was the Sylvan Lake Food Bank!

“The timing couldn’t have been better”, says Kim Langmaid, co-founder for the 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area. “With what’s going on in the world, our country and our community the need for an agency like the Food Bank is critical. We are proud to be able to offer financial support at this time.”

“We were able to drop off $4,900.00 to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank on Wednesday and are still collecting cheques from our members who were unable to attend the meeting earlier in the month” says Linda Wilson, co-founder.

In 2019, 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area raised a total of $22,300 for some of our community charities: Community Partners $6,700, Bethany Care $8,400 and Sylvan Lake Library $7,200.

“We have a great group of women who are passionate about supporting our community and who just keep giving. Some of our members offer door prizes for our meetings such as Saks Shoes and Soul Works. We have 4 members who have stepped forward to assist with our marketing expenses. As well, the Sylvan Lake Lions Club has given us a reduced rental rate for our meetings and RBC has covered the remainder of our rental fees for 2020. As a volunteer agency it’s great to experience such generosity in support of 100 Women Who Care” says Wilson.

100 Women Who Care meet three times per year. At each meeting non-profile agencies, who have been nominated by members, give a short presentation to the Membership as a whole, and then members vote on which agency will receive the donations. It’s a great way to learn about the agencies here in Sylvan Lake and area, how they service our community. Each member commits to writing a cheque for $100 for the selected agency at each meeting. With our membership just reaching 100 women this year the desire for an agency to receive $10,000 is now becomes a possibility.

To learn more about 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area, how to become a member or an agency wanting to present, please visit us at www.100womenwhocaresylvanlake.ca or email at sl100women@gmail.com.

-Submitted by Linda Wilson