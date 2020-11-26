Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

The annual stuff-a-bus event has been postponed until sometime in the new year

The organizers behind the annual stuff-a-bus have decided to postpone the event until sometime in the new year.

In its place, volunteers at the Sylvan Lake Food Bank will be available to accept donations on Dec. 5.

“This one day event in the past has brought in much of our food supply for the year, so to adjust for this change we will be open at the food bank Dec. 5,” the food bank said on Facebook.

Volunteers at the food bank will be available to accept donations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.

A drop-off point will be set up outside, as visitors are unable to go into the building at this time.

Two grocery stores in Sylvan Lake, Sobeys and No Frills will also have donation bins set up for those unable to stop at the local food bank.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank cannot accept expired or homemade goods.

Recently, volunteers at the food bank created a wish list, to be prepared for the stuff-a-bus event.

The wish list includes items such as: canned items like soups, stews, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, beans and pasta sauce; snacks like juice boxes, fruit cups, pudding, granola bars and cookies; and staple items like peanut butter, rice, cereal, mac and cheese, oatmeal, pasta, coffee, tea, juice, and pancake mix.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank is located at 4725 43rd St. Unit 4. It is in the same parking lot as the Community Centre, on the far east side.