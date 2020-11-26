The Sylvan Lake Food Bank with fully stocked shelves. File Photo

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank with fully stocked shelves. File Photo

Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

The annual stuff-a-bus event has been postponed until sometime in the new year

The organizers behind the annual stuff-a-bus have decided to postpone the event until sometime in the new year.

In its place, volunteers at the Sylvan Lake Food Bank will be available to accept donations on Dec. 5.

“This one day event in the past has brought in much of our food supply for the year, so to adjust for this change we will be open at the food bank Dec. 5,” the food bank said on Facebook.

Volunteers at the food bank will be available to accept donations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.

A drop-off point will be set up outside, as visitors are unable to go into the building at this time.

Two grocery stores in Sylvan Lake, Sobeys and No Frills will also have donation bins set up for those unable to stop at the local food bank.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank cannot accept expired or homemade goods.

Recently, volunteers at the food bank created a wish list, to be prepared for the stuff-a-bus event.

The wish list includes items such as: canned items like soups, stews, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, beans and pasta sauce; snacks like juice boxes, fruit cups, pudding, granola bars and cookies; and staple items like peanut butter, rice, cereal, mac and cheese, oatmeal, pasta, coffee, tea, juice, and pancake mix.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank is located at 4725 43rd St. Unit 4. It is in the same parking lot as the Community Centre, on the far east side.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Grade 2 students in Holiday Healing Campaign

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said growing COVID-19 case numbers continue to be a concern in the province. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There are currently 14,052 active cases in the province

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council asks for a mask bylaw to be brought forward for consideration

The bylaw would require face coverings in all indoor Town-owned and operated facilities

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank with fully stocked shelves. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

The annual stuff-a-bus event has been postponed until sometime in the new year

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the 500 deaths from COVID-19 in the province are a tragic milestone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta hits ‘tragic milestone’ with more COVID-19 deaths

Province up to 500 COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,265 cases

Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Grade 2 students in Holiday Healing Campaign

Students in Nicole Eleniak’s class worked to share love and joy with other children this holiday

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going

Dr. Hurst says it’s best to frame the conversation from a place of care, stressing safety precautions.

A sign instructs people to wear masks in downtown Calgary on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Pub and restaurant owners are trying to figure out how to comply with a stricter COVID-19 measure in Alberta that dictates only six people from the same household can sit at one table. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Brewpub owner pleased Alberta not closing sit-down dining as COVID-19 cases soar

Alberta’s caseload of COVID-19 infections has been growing for weeks

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at B.C. campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

(RCMP photos)
Slew of arrests, ‘considerable’ drugs and guns seized in central Alberta operation

RCMP make 24 arrests in central Alberta drug bust

A pedestrian wears masks while out walking in front of the Alberta Legislature as the COVID-19 numbers spike in Edmonton on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Doctor says Alberta restrictions not enough to reduceCOVID-19 strain on hospitals

Mithani notes people are still allowed to gather indoors at large places of worship and in bars,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Most Read