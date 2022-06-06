H.J. Cody teachers, from left, Kevin Welch, Jamie Blinkhorn and Kolt Bell pose before the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event on June 2. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake fundraisers walk against gender-based violence

Nearly 700 individuals walked a mile raising over $7,000 in support of the Outreach Center

H.J. Cody High School continued the annual tradition of raising awareness around gender-based violence during the fifth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on June 2.

Nearly 700 individuals attended the initiative raising over $7,000 and counting, in support of the Red Deer Outreach Centre. The facility assists people fleeing domestic violence among other important community causes.

Hundreds of participants rocked the walk in high heels, with several male teachers and students glamming up in fancy dresses.

“I think it’s a really important thing for the community to be aware about,” said Grade 9 student Samantha Lorenz.

Individuals from the Town of Sylvan Lake, RCMP and the Rotary Club were also in attendance. Coun. Teresa Rilling shared her story of healing before the walk.

“We are so grateful for all the community support over the past five years,” said school teacher Alana Routhier.

The event was made possible with support from several local businesses.

Donations continue to be accepted at H.J. Cody until June 10 and online until June 15 through the Red Deer Outreach Centre website at theoutreachcentre.org.

 

H.J. Cody teacher Jamie Blinkhorn in full event spirit. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

