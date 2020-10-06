Sylvan Lake gets spooky with new events for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and Sylvan Lake is celebrating all month long

The leaves are orange and gold, the air is crisp and Halloween is creeping up like a ghost on the wind.

To celebrate the spookiest time of the year, the Town of Sylvan Lake has a month full of fall and Halloween-themed events planned.

The autumn fun began on Oct. 1 and will stretch into November to keep to cozy and spooky vibes going.

The perfect spot for a fall-themed photo is the new Pumpkin House. Located in Lions Park, the Pumpkin House is a small house lined with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

The Pumpkin House will be set up for the entire month of October for community members to visit to experience the “traditions and spirit of Halloween.”

Also taking place throughout the entire month of October is the pumpkin carving contest. Take a photo of your carved and decorated pumpkins and post it to the Pumpkin Carving Contest Facebook page.

Pumpkins must be carved or decorated in some way to be considered for one of three $100 gift certificate prizes. The gift certificate is to local businesses and will include some Town of Sylvan Lake branded items.

Submissions to the pumpkin carving contest will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, and three random winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

From Oct. 3-31 take a tour through town and experience some warm and cozy fall treats at local vendors.

Warm beef stews and soups, pumpkin flavours and even a Vanilla Latte Stout are part of the food and drink tour.

“Post a photo of your favourite dish in the event discussion and tag the business to WIN one of three $50 gift cards to any local restaurant.”

A list of treats and restaurants is available at www.sylvanlake.ca/events.

Sylvan Lake shops are getting into the magic of the season from Oct. 12-31 with Curiosities Shoppes of Centennial Street. Shops will be offering “unique items for sale, activities, and featured makers with locally made artisan goods. Check out activities such as tarot card readings and workshops.”

What Halloween is complete without some spooky movies?

Register for a spot to take in two Halloween-themed movies in Lakefront Park on Oct. 29. Get cozy with a private fire pit, for up to six people, to take in the Halloween classics.

The Town says the first movie, starting around 6 p.m., will be the family-friendly classic “Casper The Friendly Ghost” and the second movie, beginning around 8:30 p.m., will be “a little spookier” perfect for older teens and adults. The cult-classic “Beetlejuice” is the second movie of the night.

Tickets are $40 per showing and can accommodate up to six people.

There is also prizes available for Best Costume, so be sure to dust off your favourite costume before heading to the movie.

Finally, the Town is hoping to create a trail of pumpkins to compete with the world’s longest line of carved pumpkins – 4,164. The pumpkin lineup will begin at the Pumpkin House on Nov. 1 and travel down to the NexSource Centre.

Community members can add their carved pumpkin to the lineup until Nov. 6.