Sylvan Lake Grade 12 students honoured by faith community

Grade 12 students from Sylvan Lake and the surrounding area attended a special lunch on Wednesday prepared by the Bibles for Grads Committee.

There are roughly 240 Grade 12 students from the area, many of who attended the lunch, and each was presented with a special personalized bible.

For the students who could not make, like those who attend Notre Dame in Red Deer, the committee will see to it that the students receive their gift.

The event over the lunch hour included a turkey dinner and a performance by Burman University’s Acronaires.

The soon-to-be-graduates applauded and cheered for the acrobats as they performed many stunts and tricks.

Members from the troupe spoke to the assembled grads and gave them pieces of advice to carry with them into whatever they do next.

The students were told to find balance, find people you can trust and to be true to themselves.

Each graduate left the event with a personalized bible, which had a hand written note by a member of the faith community in Sylvan Lake, the phone numbers to the youth ministers in town, and a gift that was donated by businesses in Sylvan Lake.