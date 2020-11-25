Sylvan Lake Grade 2 students in Holiday Healing Campaign

Students in Nicole Eleniak’s class worked to share love and joy with other children this holiday

Students of Miss. Eleniak’s Grade 2 class from Ecole Our Lady Of the Rosary School have partnered up with The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre to participate in the Holiday Healing Campaign. The students have wrapped puzzles and coloring books for the children this holiday season to share their love and joy.

“I liked wrapping the presents for the kids to open on Christmas,” said Harrison

Miss. Eleniak’s students have been talking and learning about how we can help others during the season and how we can connect as a community. “It is very important to me to create a foundation for my students where they know and understand how we can foster our love and gratitude while creating connection through the light of one another,” said Miss. Eleniak.

“I liked adding a candy cane to show our love for them at Christmas. I really like helping others because it makes everyone happy,” said Kyla.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Center’s Holiday healing campaign makes a direct difference in many lives by providing comfort during their times of healing.

–Submitted by Nicole Eleniak