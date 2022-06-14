Sylvan Lake Gulls to attend library’s story time, promote reading among youth

The event will feature a baseball themed story and interaction and photo opportunities with the team

The Sylvan Lake Gulls will join the municipal library to make reading fun for kids during a special baseball themed story time on June 28.

Gulls players, coach Jason Chatwood and mascot Sully the Gully will be in attendance. The event will also offer opportunities of interaction and photos with the team.

“It is a way to give back to our community, to be able to connect with kids at that level and provide some role models that can help make reading fun for the kids,” said baseball club president and COO Aqil Samuel.

The outdoor event will be held in the green space on the east side of the library building, but will move indoors in case of poor weather.

“Kids are fascinated with athletes,” said library programmer Meghan Bowman. “Kids look up to grownups who do big jobs. We thought this would be a great chance for kids to meet people who work hard to be great at what they do.”

The event is free of cost and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are required to register by calling the library at 403-887-2130.

Samuel looks forward to watching the kids interact with the players.

“The best part of all this is seeing the way kids look at these ballplayers and the way the players interact with the kids,” Samuel said.