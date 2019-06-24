Sylvan Lake hairdresser celebrates 40 year milestone

Wanda Morse threw a party at the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge June 21 to commemorate her career

A local hairdresser celebrated 40 years of work and the future ones to come on June 21.

Wanda Morse partied with her friends, family and volunteers, as well as past and present clients at the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge to commemorate an accomplished career.

Morse’s first step into the world of hairdressing was as a shampoo girl at a salon in a mall in Sherwood Park 40 years ago.

“These moments just only happen once in a lifetime, so you have to cherish them [and] grab them while you can,” said Morse of the 40 Year Anniversary celebration she hosted the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge. “I just keep saying ‘wow’ I don’t know how else to explain it.”

The event featured live music from local artist Randi Boulton, snacks and refreshments, as well as a speech from the guest of honour.

The Red Hatters were also present to help escort guests to their seats.

Morse is centred in the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge, but also cuts the hair of residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Manor.

She has been located at the lodge for nearly 20 years and says she has found her path.

Morse says she loves being with the seniors as they teach her about patience, humour and that they have more time than money.

“They’ve taught me so much and you can’t learn that in school, you can’t learn it in a book, but they make my day,” explained Morse. “They just make you feel that you’re doing a good job, that you’re doing a good service and it just makes your day.”

“It brightens you and I can’t find another job that would fit that criteria.”

Morse said being a hairdresser at the lodge has so much more going on behind the scenes.

She works with senior clients who have disabilities, Alzheimer’s, dementia, as well as walkers, wheelchairs and canes.

Morse explained she provides support for them on an emotional level to help them get through difficult stages in life, for example, doing a clients hair before they move into hospice care or getting their hair done to look good for a driver’s exam.

She added her clients need to be heard as they are going through challenges everyday and she is there for them outside of making sure their eyebrows are even or putting a flower in their hair.

“All of my senior clientele in the lodge, Bethany and manor are worth all the expertise and personal pampering that I can give them,” continued Morse.

Morse said a lot of people don’t know she is at the lodge, but wanted the celebration to be a time where she can shine and show everyone how happy she is to do her job.

“I’m just kind of overwhelmed right now, I truly am… it’s an emotional time for me,” Morse said.

Although she has been in the industry for 40 years she does not plan on stopping anytime soon, with a 50 years of hairdressing possible for the future.

