Sylvan Lake has a full day of fun slated to celebrate Canada

Canada Day events begin at 10 a.m. and run until 11 p.m. on July 1

Sylvan Lake has a full day of events lined up to celebrate Canada’s birthday on July 1.

There is a little something for everyone at Sylvan Lake’s Canada Day Celebrations, from family fun activities to hypnosis shows to fireworks.

Events to celebrate the nation start early at 10 a.m. and run all day with the last event taking place around 11 p.m.

Like in year’s past, the Town is joining forces with the Rotary Club of Sylvan Lake to bring fun activities, such as the free family activity held on the pier and along Lakeshore Drive.

Families can bounce along in bouncy castles, participate in a scavenger hunt, get a balloon animal or their face painted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the festivities.

Feel the stress of the last six months dissipate as students from MaKami College set up along Lakeshore drive giving free massages.

Entertainment for the day will be in the form of Indigenous performances and activities.

Every year Sylvan Lake is joined by a pipe band and Colour Guard for the Flag Raising Ceremony and the March of Canadians.

Starting at 2 p.m. at the Municipal Government Building, a special ceremony will begin where the Canadian flag is raised and it will be followed by the March of Canadian from the Municipal Government Building to the pier.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to wear red and white for Canada Day and join in the march to show your love for your nation.

Following the March of Canadian, those present will join together to sing “Happy Birthday” to Canada, and what birthday part would be complete without a piece of cake?

The day is rounded out with one last celebration as the sun sets. Fireworks will light up the night sky, and residents can watch from around the lake or on a boat in the water.

There are many more event happening throughout the day. For more information and the full schedule of events, check out the Town’s website and the Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture Facebook page.

