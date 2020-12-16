Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment and take a photo an capture a memory. Examples of the photos taken at the set up can be viewed on Facebook at Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake home offers a Christmas-y photo backdrop on their front lawn

Deb Weins has created a Christmas backdrop to photos, and situated it in her yard for all to use

The holiday season is the perfect time to stop and take a couple extra seconds to capture a memory.

This is the line of thinking Deb Wiens had when setting up a photo background on her front yard for locals to use.

She said it is important to take the time to stop and take a photo to capture memories, and a photo backdrop seemed like the perfect way to encourage that.

“What I have found is moms are never in photos. This way you have a nice background, you can take 30 seconds and get a nice family photo, or just a photo of the kids if you like,” Wiens said.

“This is really just the opportunity to create a memory, to seizethe moment.”

This is the second year Wiens has set up a photo backdrop in her front yard. She has also decorated a backdrop for the fall season.

She says the backdrop gets a lot of use around Halloween, as she lives on the main drag of Herder Drive.

In the past an actor dressed as Santa Claus has been made available for photos. However this year, COVID-19 restrictions have made it so no additional people can be in a photo outside of the family members.

“We’ve made it work. We moved it around a bit and added on to it this year,” said Wiens.

While Wiens says she loves to decorate for the different holidays and seasons, she wanted to find a way to bring the community together and giving them a way to capture memories felt like the best way.

“We do ask if someone is able, to make a donation. Right now we are focusing on the food bank, but if someone brings a toy or women’s health care product we will make sure it gets to the right place.”

However, if someone does not have the means to donate, Wiens says that isn’t a problem.

“This is absolutely 100 per cent free. We are not doing this to make money. If someone has the means to make a donation it is appreciated, but it isn’t necessary.”

While the set up can be used at anytime, Wiens does encourage making an appointment first. She says this ensures COVID-19 practises can be met, COVID tracking can be done if something were to occur, and help can be given if required.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for them,” Wiens said.

Since decorating a photo backdrop for the community to use, Wiens says she has seen a lot of involvement, and had the opportunity to meet a lot of people.

“We had a lady the other day who says [the photo she took here] was the last photo she had with her mother. She recently passed away.

“It if wasn’t for our little set up they never would have thought to pause and take the few second to take a photo to remember that moment,” said Wiens.

She says it is important to stop and take a photo, even if it was from a simple walk around the neighbourhood one winter day.

“Take the extra couple seconds to take the photo; memories fade and a photo will last.”

More information and to book an appointment for a photo can be found on the Facebook page Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive.

