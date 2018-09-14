Sylvan Lake hosting first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival

The first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival will celebrate all things heritage, arts and culture. Photo courtesy of Town of Sylvan Lake.

The festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get your flannel on and get ready to celebrate the first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival.

The newest festival introduced to Sylvan Lake is park of Alberta’s Culture Days, which occurs every year at the end of September.

The festival will feature a variety of unique ways to celebrate autumn in a way that is inspired by Sylvan Lake and its residents.

The Flannel and Feast Festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 in the parking lot at 50 Street and 50 Avenue next to the library.

The festival, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., is designed to celebrate all things heritage, arts and culture in a Sylvan Lake-fashion, according to Joanne Gaudet, communications officer for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“… We’ve also heard a lot of feedback over the years that we’d like to maybe offer more for the parents or for the older population, so we’re trying to get a really good, wide assortment of everything for everyone,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet says there will be something for flannel lovers of all ages.

For the kids there will be activities such as face painting and arts and crafts. For the older crowd there will be pub trivia, a beard and moustache contest as well as axe throwing.

The list of festival activities also includes a pig roast – presented by Snake Lake Brewing Co., musicians, artist demos, a haystack treasure hunt, a mini market and more.

All of those activities, as well as the other creative games, demonstrations, harvest crafts and contests at the Flannel and Feast Festival are free.

“Bring out the plaid, bring out the flannel, come on down and celebrate Sylvan Lake and watch us on our Facebook page and our website calendar for any updates that may happen between then and now,” said Gaudet.

Full event details can be found at on the Town’s event calendar on their website.

The Flannel and Feast Festival runs in line with the Alberta Culture Days initiative, which runs Sept. 28-30.