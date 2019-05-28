Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Another new festival is coming to Sylvan Lake this weekend.

The first ever Streats Festival will feature local vendors, such as food trucks and restaurants, coming together to showcase their businesses.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1 in the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library parking lot.

Alongside the food trucks and restaurants there will be bouncy castles, chalk and face painting for the little ones, as well as a DJ.

“I think your average family will enjoy it, as well as foodies, just because there’s different food trucks that don’t normally come to Food Truck Thursdays,” said Kaelon Glowatski, special event coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Glowatski says they are expecting eight or nine vendors made up mostly of local businesses, with a few coming from the Edmonton area to provide a new variety.

“We have a new hot dog cart in Sylvan, this is their first year being in business, so they’re going to be at the event showcasing,” Glowatski explained, adding Good Earth and El Amor Cafe will also be in attendance.

The vendors will be charging their fees, but the bouncy castles, face painting and chalk is free to attendees.

“It’s supposed to be good weather so hopefully everyone can just come hang out,” Glowatski said.

Streats Festival is something they would like to do again next year with the possibility of adding a beer aspect, more restaurants and a location change, said Glowatski.

“It’s the first year, we figured we’d kind of keep it more intimate,” said Glowatski.

