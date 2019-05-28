File Photo.

Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Another new festival is coming to Sylvan Lake this weekend.

The first ever Streats Festival will feature local vendors, such as food trucks and restaurants, coming together to showcase their businesses.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1 in the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library parking lot.

Alongside the food trucks and restaurants there will be bouncy castles, chalk and face painting for the little ones, as well as a DJ.

“I think your average family will enjoy it, as well as foodies, just because there’s different food trucks that don’t normally come to Food Truck Thursdays,” said Kaelon Glowatski, special event coordinator with the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Glowatski says they are expecting eight or nine vendors made up mostly of local businesses, with a few coming from the Edmonton area to provide a new variety.

“We have a new hot dog cart in Sylvan, this is their first year being in business, so they’re going to be at the event showcasing,” Glowatski explained, adding Good Earth and El Amor Cafe will also be in attendance.

The vendors will be charging their fees, but the bouncy castles, face painting and chalk is free to attendees.

“It’s supposed to be good weather so hopefully everyone can just come hang out,” Glowatski said.

Streats Festival is something they would like to do again next year with the possibility of adding a beer aspect, more restaurants and a location change, said Glowatski.

“It’s the first year, we figured we’d kind of keep it more intimate,” said Glowatski.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre membership growing “tremendously”

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake is taking to the Streats

The new Streats Festival on June 1 will feature food trucks and restaurants with fun for the kids

Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre membership growing “tremendously”

The centre has activities planned every day of the week including games, exercise and meals

Multiple fundraisers planned for Sylvan Lake fine art students

Ther ewill be two fundraisers for H.J. Cody’s fine arts program in June

Sylvan Lake youth set to grow through Summer Reading Program

This year’s program will focus on the natural world through books, crafts, activities and gardening

Summer temperatures will bounce between warm and cool for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a battle ground between warm and cool summer conditions

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Young woman killed, teen injured after father sets fire at Calgary home: police

Investigators believe Heidar Dehdari, 56, was fighting with his daughters

Alberta introduces bill to change overtime pay, reduce youth minimum wage

The $15 rate, the highest in Canada, would remain in place for everyone else

‘Systemic problems:’ Trial ordered in Alberta case highlighting bail delays

Ryan Reilly is accused of domestic violence that includes choking his partner until she lost consciousness

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Leduc RCMP arrest and charged 2 committing a Nisku break and enter

Male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs

RCMP Police Dog Services Section response resulted in the seizure of more cocaine and meth

Lacombe Generals withdraw from ACHW and cease operations

Lack of teams, difficult regulations and ACHW ‘internal animosity’ leads to decision

Most Read