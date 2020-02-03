Sylvan Lake Legion awards poster and literary contest winners

Sylvan Lake youth were recognized for their artistic and literary work on Saturday.
The Royal Canadian Legion Sylvan Lake Branch 212 presented the winners of the 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest with their awards on Feb. 1.
The top finishers in each category as as follows:
Senior Essay
First – Mathew Jenvey
Second – Alyssa McDougall
Third – Ben Church
Intermediate Essay
First – Alex Robertson
Second – Rachel Mazzvca
Third – Aimee Critch
Junior Poem
First – Maddy Tarpin
Second – Carter Aryel
Third – Carson Miller
Intermediate Poem
First – Calvin Tymhski
Second – Brandon Teichroeb
Third – Rebecca Rush
Senior Poem
First – Samantha Harty
Second – McKenna Giddings
Third – Rachel Mattock
Senior Black and White Poster
First – Jayla Currie
Second – Tristan Moore
Third – Kate Meier
Intermediate Black and White Poster
First – Nicole Trudel
Second – Harper Gemmell
Third – Joelyn Macrae
Junior Black and White Poster
First – Bryce Vanwart
Primary Black and White Poster
First – Grace Vanwart
Second – Damon Blanchette
Primary Colour Poster
First – Roen Martel
Second – Vinae Richinski
Third – Beckham McLean
Intermediate Colour Poster
First – Natalie Ginter
Second – Ashlyn Stannard
Third – Keely Appell
Senior Colour Poster
First – Jayla Currie
Second – Emily Lumbis
Third – Kate Meier
Junior Colour Poster
First – Reese Murray
Second – Cohen Mount
Third – Brooklyn Ryno