Winners of the 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest pose with their awards at the Royal Canadian Legion Sylvan Lake Branch 212 on Feb. 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Legion awards poster and literary contest winners

The 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest winners received their awards on Feb. 1

Sylvan Lake youth were recognized for their artistic and literary work on Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Legion Sylvan Lake Branch 212 presented the winners of the 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest with their awards on Feb. 1.

The top finishers in each category as as follows:

Senior Essay

First – Mathew Jenvey

Second – Alyssa McDougall

Third – Ben Church

Intermediate Essay

First – Alex Robertson

Second – Rachel Mazzvca

Third – Aimee Critch

Junior Poem

First – Maddy Tarpin

Second – Carter Aryel

Third – Carson Miller

Intermediate Poem

First – Calvin Tymhski

Second – Brandon Teichroeb

Third – Rebecca Rush

Senior Poem

First – Samantha Harty

Second – McKenna Giddings

Third – Rachel Mattock

Senior Black and White Poster

First – Jayla Currie

Second – Tristan Moore

Third – Kate Meier

Intermediate Black and White Poster

First – Nicole Trudel

Second – Harper Gemmell

Third – Joelyn Macrae

Junior Black and White Poster

First – Bryce Vanwart

Primary Black and White Poster

First – Grace Vanwart

Second – Damon Blanchette

Primary Colour Poster

First – Roen Martel

Second – Vinae Richinski

Third – Beckham McLean

Intermediate Colour Poster

First – Natalie Ginter

Second – Ashlyn Stannard

Third – Keely Appell

Senior Colour Poster

First – Jayla Currie

Second – Emily Lumbis

Third – Kate Meier

Junior Colour Poster

First – Reese Murray

Second – Cohen Mount

Third – Brooklyn Ryno

