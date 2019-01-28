Sylvan Lake Legion hands out awards for Literary and Poster Contest

The Legion awarded roughly 30 entrants a certificate and cheque for their work

On Jan. 26 the Sylvan Lake Legion, Branch 212, handed out the awards for the annual Poppy Literary and Poster Contest.

In total 30 cheques and certificates were handed out to students from between the grades of one and 12.

Alf Moore, Literary and Poster contest coordinator, said there were fewer participants in this year’s contest than in years past.

“We even had some categories that didn’t receive any entries,” Moore said.

Wilf Snelgrove, chairperson for Sylvan Lake’s poppy campaign, said the goal is to let people know the contest is there.

“It is open to all students… We’d like to see more students become involved,” Snelgrove said.

The contest is broken up into four age groups: Senior – Grades 10-12, Intermediate – Grades 7-9, Junior – Grades 4-6 and Primary – Grades 1-3.

Each age group could write a poem or essay or create either a black and white or colour poster. For the youngest contestants, only posters were accepted.

“We had some really wonderful entries this year. There are a number of very talented kids in Sylvan Lake,” said Moore.

According to Snelgrove, one of the first place winners from last year went on to compete in the national contest.

“Winners from here are sent off to District Command, where they are judged again. Winners from there compete nationally,” said Snelgrove.