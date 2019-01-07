The executive boards for the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary were installed at a meeting at the Sylvan Lake Legion on Jan. 5. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

With the installation of a new executive board, the Sylvan Lake Legion, Branch 212, is looking on improving on a year full of positives.

The executive board for the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary (LA) were installed at the Sylvan Lake branch on Jan. 5.

For the second year, the Legion and LA will work hand-in-hand for the betterment of the of Sylvan Lake branch.

Previously the two have operated separately with the same focus. This will be the second year the two branches of the Legion will work together to promote and work for the overall welfare of the branch and its members.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the LA once again this year, to bring another great and successful year to our Legion,” said Legion President Ed Stevenson.

The Legion has been working on improving numbers of members and quality of entertainment available over the last couple years. This is a direct result of the Legion once being in danger of closing up shop.

“We have come a long way over the last couple years. It’s like we are a whole different club than what we were two and a half years ago,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said with a strong executive going into 2019, the “best interest” for the Legion will be kept.

“I believe we will see some positive things come to the Legion this year under this new executive,” he said.

Last year the Legion saw many positives including a continued strong membership and well attended events such as dances and meat draws, which Stevenson says went exceptionally well in 2018.

One major highlight for the Legion in 2018 was the annual Poppy Drive and Remembrance Day service. The two were coupled by the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance at the Presbyterian Church in honour of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“The real highlight of the year was that we were able to take around $19,000 from the Poppy Fund to build a wheel chair ramp,” said Stevenson who added the ramp project also included an outside patio and storage area which were paid from the general funds.

Looking at the year ahead, Stevenson says the Friday night meat draw and steak nights will continue throughout 2019.

In this new year the Legion will also have food available during the meat draws.

The Legion is also planning to have more entertainment and dances throughout the year.

“We are winding up the dice and the fun,” said Stevenson.

