Sylvan Lake library hosting fifth annual XOX Valentines Party

The ladies only event will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Feb. 1

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies only XOX Valentines Party is returning for its fifth year on Feb. 1.

The event, which runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will consist of a variety of vendors with pampering services and items for sale, as well as plenty of desserts and beverages.

Corrie Brown, the library’s programmer, says there will be massage therapists, nail technicians, dead sea salt scrubs and psychic readings.

“We [also] have some romance writers that will be doing some readings from some interesting books,” said Brown, adding Sylvan Lake’s M.K. Stelmack will be one of the romance author’s in attendance.

“You just kind of come and spend the night checking out the different stuff,” said Brown, adding the vendors will do prize draws at their table and will continue to a door prize that will be drawn throughout the night.

The XOX Valentines Party is and 18 and over event for library members and invited guests only.

“Invites can be secured at the library and there is no charge for the event,” said Brown. “Doors open at 7 p.m. and they have to have their invitation in hand or they have to be on the list in order to get through the door.”

This event is the biggest the library does annually and Brown says it “does really well.”

The event is held at the beginning of February to avoid conflict in schedules as Valentine’s Day approaches.

“We found the closer we get to Valentine’s that the less the availability a lot of our vendors have because they’re booked up for that kind of thing or they’re doing their own family things, so we find moving it a week back just makes it easier for those people to be here and give their time,” explained Brown.

At the event the library will also have all of their digital platforms available to teach guests how to sign out books on the different platforms, with emphasis on erotica and romance books.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact the library.

