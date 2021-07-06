Sylvan Lake Library is connecting the communty with literature during the Summer Reading Program

There is something for everyone with this years Summer Reading Program at the Sylvan Lake Library

This year’s Summer Reading Program has events for at home as well as in the library.

While the majority of the programs will take place in the library, two programs will take place virtually, said Shanna Doupe, marketing consultant at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

“The two virtual events are a Facebook Live story time and our anime club, which is half virtual half in-person.”

The goal for the summer is to connect children, adults, and families with literacy and celebrate the love of reading, said Corrie Brown one of the library programmers.

“This is our goal every summer, though we’ve definitely had to be a little more creative this year.”

The programs are primarily for children but the Take-and-Make kits include activities for adults and seniors as well as children.

“Our program specifically reaches out to school-aged children and families that we don’t normally see throughout the school year, as we keep them connected with literacy and each other.”

The programs also don’t require that participants have a library card, said Brown.

“We’re always encouraging the community to participate and the programs are free to attend, to be as inclusive as possible for our diverse community.”

Participants can join weekly in-person programs, pick up weekly take-and-make kits, or choose to track their reading only for the summer and enter weekly prize draws.

The Junior Book Club participants will get the chance to meet virtually with Melissa Savage the author of the book Lemons which they will be reading this summer.

“They will also have a wrap-up party in Aug. where they can show what they made throughout the summer for the program, as well as engage in a book club discussion.

The Summer Reading Program runs from July 5 to Aug. 13.

Some of the activities require registration while the others are just drop in. To find out more people can go to the Sylvan Lake Library website.

“We do our best to enrich our community through social, physical, and emotional development, with a core focus on promoting and celebrating literacy.”