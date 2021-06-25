Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake Library open to the public and preparing for summer

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library reopened to the public on June 14

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is once again welcoming patrons to visit in-person, and programs are being offered in-person as well as virtually this summer.

The library’s book clubs will return to a drop in format in July and will be held outdoors in the library’s green space.

On July 26, a workshop where participants will learn to make jam and pickles will also be held in person from 5-8 p.m. Registration is required for Learn to Make Jam and Pickles. Contact the library to register.

The library will continue popular virtual programs, such as trivia nights, story times, poetry slams, online board games, and movie nights.

Library programmers have created Make-and-Take activity kits for all ages, from toddlers to seniors. The kits include a variety of activities, from crosswords to crafts to spices and recipes. Some of the kits complement story time programs, setting families up with the materials to create a craft in the theme of the week when they tune in virtually. New kits can be picked up every week from July 5 to Aug. 13.

A complete listing of programs can be found on the library’s website: sylvanlibrary.prl.ab.ca

On June 14, the library opened to the public once again. Beginning July 5, the library will be open Mondays 1-8 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and vulnerable patrons are welcome Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-10 a.m. Hours are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the library’s website, which always displays current hours.

