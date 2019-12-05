Sylvan Lake Library raises $600 for Christmas Bureau

Funds from the library’s coffee and cookie fundraiser were presented to the Christmas Bureau Dec. 5

Patrons get more than a good deal on a hot drink and a snack when they purchase coffee and a cookie for $1 at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. They also get a chance to help families in need at Christmastime, raising $600 for the library to donate to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau in 2019.

Representatives from the Christmas Bureau accepted the donation at the Library on Dec. 5.

The fundraiser is made possible by two local businesses: Big Bear Energy Services sponsors the Keurig beverages and coffee supplies, and Everything H2O provides the water.

“Without our sponsors, the project would not raise nearly as much money,” says Jeri Wolf, Assistant Director at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The fundraiser runs throughout the year. A variety of Keurig beverages are available, together with a cookie provided by a generous library staff member.

– Submitted by the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library