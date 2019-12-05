Jeannette Davis, Trish Hammond and Laurie Gathercole with the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau receive a $600 donation from Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Andrea Newland, Meghan Bowman, Michelle Walper and Susan Hall on Dec. 5. The library raised money thorough a cookie and snack sale. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Library raises $600 for Christmas Bureau

Funds from the library’s coffee and cookie fundraiser were presented to the Christmas Bureau Dec. 5

Patrons get more than a good deal on a hot drink and a snack when they purchase coffee and a cookie for $1 at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. They also get a chance to help families in need at Christmastime, raising $600 for the library to donate to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau in 2019.

Representatives from the Christmas Bureau accepted the donation at the Library on Dec. 5.

The fundraiser is made possible by two local businesses: Big Bear Energy Services sponsors the Keurig beverages and coffee supplies, and Everything H2O provides the water.

“Without our sponsors, the project would not raise nearly as much money,” says Jeri Wolf, Assistant Director at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The fundraiser runs throughout the year. A variety of Keurig beverages are available, together with a cookie provided by a generous library staff member.

– Submitted by the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

Previous story
Calgary police officer shares his story with Sylvan Lake parents and youth

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Library raises $600 for Christmas Bureau

Funds from the library’s coffee and cookie fundraiser were presented to the Christmas Bureau Dec. 5

Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

Calgary police officer shares his story with Sylvan Lake parents and youth

A small audience listened to a presentation on bullying by Bullying Ends Here founder Tad Milmine

The best caesar in Canada can be found in Sylvan Lake

Kjeryn Dakin’s Tragically Hips caesar won the national Best Caesar in Town competition

Sylvan Lake Wranglers add a win after back-to-back home games

Wranglers fell 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Cubs Nov. 30, but won 3-0 over the Cochrane Generals Dec. 1

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Rural Alberta gets more police officers, but must pay for them directly

Premier wants areas to pay portion of overall costs on rising scale to bring in extra $200M by 2024

Rebels win second in row 5-2 over Moose Jaw

32 saves from Goalie Byron Fancy leads the way for Red Deer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Blackfalds RCMP lay charges following fatal pedestrian collision

35-year-old male died in the hospital as a result of injuries

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Engineer killed in CP rail yard accident in B.C. is 10th fatality in 2 years

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Most Read